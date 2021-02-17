New England news in brief

The United States Marshals Service on Tuesday increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology grad student wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a Yale graduate student. The reward for information leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, whose last known address was Malden, is now set at $10,000, the service said in a statement. Pan was last seen driving with family members in the area of Duluth or Brookhaven in Georgia on Feb. 11. The marshals service warned that Pan is considered armed and dangerous. A family member told marshals that Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strangely when last seen. Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for Pan, who is a person of interest in the Feb. 6 slaying of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang in New Haven. Pan has not been charged in the case, but is wanted on one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle. Pan allegedly stole an SUV on the day of the slaying from a Mansfield, Mass., car dealer. Pan is described as a 6-feet-tall, 170-pound Asian male with a medium complexion and short black hair, the statement said. Anyone with information about Pan’s whereabouts is asked to contract the US Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 or 1-877-926-8332.

Theater fire cause undetermined

The cause of a fire that destroyed the Doris Duke Theatre at the Jacob’s Pillow performance venue in November cannot be determined due to extensive damage, the state fire marshal’s office announced Tuesday. Because the fire alarm system was not working, the fire department was not immediately notified of the blaze that caused $3 million in damage, the office said in a statement. The Nov. 17 fire started near the patron entrance to the building at 6:50 a.m. Investigators cannot determine if it started inside or outside of the building. It is possible that improperly discarded smoking materials or electronic equipment inside the entryway ignited the fire, the statement said.

Guilty plea for teen’s murder

A member of the MS-13 street gang has admitted to his role in the 2018 slaying of a 17-year-old boy and could face life in prison, the US attorney’s office said Tuesday. Eliseo Vaquerano Canas, 21, pleaded guilty last Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, commonly known as a RICO conspiracy. According to a statement from the US attorney’s office and legal filings, Vaquerano Canas admitted as part of the plea that his racketeering activity “involved” the July 30, 2018, murder of 17-year-old Herson Rivas. Prosecutors described Vaquerano Canas as a member of the the Sykos Locos Salvatrucha clique of MS-13. Vaquerano Canas faces a maximum term of life behind bars when he’s sentenced on June 18, and he’ll also be subject to deportation when he completes his sentence, the statement said.

Theft investigated at outlets

Police are investigating a “smash-and-grab” theft that occurred at a Burberry store at Wrentham Premium Outlets early Monday morning. Police Chief Bill McGrath said what appeared to be three male suspects in a crossover-style sports utility vehicle went to the retail center, smashed through the front door of the store, and took off with a large quantity of merchandise. “We’re looking definitely at connections to organized retail crime,” McGrath said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “There are some similar cases in Burberry stores in other parts of the country, including Virginia.” McGrath said police were first alerted to the store alarm going off at around 5:20 a.m., and an officer arrived at the scene within minutes. It’s not clear what the thieves used to smash the door, and police will review surveillance video footage and work with other agencies, he said. Police posted a photo on Facebook of a gaping hole that was left in one of the glass doors at the front of the store, along with shards of glass scattered on the floor. The incident remains under investigation, McGrath said.