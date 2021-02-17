Norwell to seek developer for affordable housing on town-owned land

The Norwell Community Housing Trust is getting ready to seek a developer to build affordable housing on six acres of town-owned property on Wildcat Lane.

Gregg McBride, chair of the trust, said his group plans to request proposals from developers late this month for three buildings with 24 rental units, with a quarter of them designated affordable, on the site. The concept is that the buildings would look like three large homes, he said.

“We didn’t want to put a big apartment building on a pretty rural road, so the design mimics a farm area -- a series of rambling buildings,” he said.