Palmer murder victim tried to help woman charged with killing her, authorities say

According to the State Police report, Wilson was killed in the kitchen of her home on Fox Avenue in Palmer around 7 a.m. Feb. 8 when Mayhew attacked her with such ferocity that Wilson’s husband needed to break a chair over Mayhew’s head in a desperate attempt to save his wife.

The victim was identified as Marcia Wilson, 68, who was helping the 56-year-old Mayhew while the younger woman dealt with a mental health crisis she was experiencing, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Guilini’s office and a State Police report filed in Palmer District Court.

Hours after Brenda A. Mayhew twice refused entreaties from friends and first responders to get crisis care for her mental illness, the Palmer woman allegedly used a Marine Corps-style combat knife to stab a friend to death in the kitchen of the victim’s home, authorities alleged Wednesday.

“Help me!” Wilson shouted, according to State Police. “Get her off me!”

Mayhew allegedly then struggled with the husband over the knife during which the husband held the knife by the handle while Mayhew held onto the blade of the knife with her bare hands, police wrote.

The husband, whose name was not disclosed in court papers, tried to call 911 during the fight but Mayhew grabbed the cellphone and threw it into the water dish for the family cat and pulled another phone off the wall.

The husband gained control of the knife and then went to a neighbor’s house “covered in blood” and bleeding from a bite mark on one arm. The neighbor called police and responding officers had to force their way past Mayhew to get into the victim’s house.

Mayhew was sitting on the floor a short distance from where Wilson was lying face down in the kitchen, police wrote. Wilson had “sustained numerous sharp force injuries to her chest/torso region and no emergency aid was rendered due to obvious signs of death,” police wrote.

Mayhew and the husband were both transported to separate hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Witnesses told investigating detectives that Wilson wanted to help Mayhew through some difficulties she was dealing with due to mental illness. The relationship between Wilson and Mayhew was not disclosed, but State Police said they found multiple text exchanges between the two on Wilson’s phone, including one about 24 hours before she was killed where Wilson appeared to rush to help Mayhew.

Mayhew at 9:14 a.m. “Come over. Now!! Fast!! Please.”

Wilson at 9:15 a.m. “Ok.”

Wilson at 9:34 a.m. “We are here.”

Mayhew also texted Wilson around 9 a.m. on Jan. 31.

“Good morning. The wait is the worst. I am doing okay. High energy but in a good way ...I think. I have been deep in thought in a strange/good way....I will tell you about it (it involves plans) when I see you.”

State Police said between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, first responders rushed to Mayhew’s home in another section of Palmer three times after getting calls from relatives and friends, asking for a well-being check.

Mayhew agreed on the first occasion to be taken to an area hospital, but after she was released, she twice refused to get medical help for her illness, State Police said.

Mayhew was at the Wilson home during the Super Bowl Sunday night and people twice tried to drive her home, but could not because of the snowy weather conditions. Wilson was killed Monday morning, authorities said.

Mayhew was also known to be accompanied by a small dog and a witness reported seeing the dog alive on Sunday. But police said when they searched the Wilson home, they found the dog’s body wrapped in Mayhew’s coat resting on the couch. A necropsy is underway.

Police said that when they searched Mayhew’s home on Juniper Drive in Palmer they found multiple large knifes lying randomly around the kitchen and the dishwasher and other appliances stuffed with freeze-dried food often purchased by survivalists.

Mayhew was scheduled to appear in Palmer District Court Wednesday.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.