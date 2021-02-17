Plymouth DA seeks extradition of man convicted in Ecuador of 2011 killings of a mother and her toddler son in Brockton

In a statement on Wednesday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said Interpol has re-issued what’s called a “red notice” for Guaman, 50, who was the subject of an arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts in February 2011, days after the slayings of Maria Avelina Palaguachi-Cela, 25, and her toddler son, Brian Cuanga Palaguachi. Their bodies were found in a dumpster near their Warren Avenue residence.

Plymouth County prosecutors are still seeking the extradition of Luis Guaman, an Ecuadorian national who through an unusual set of circumstances was sentenced in his home country in 2012 to 25 years in prison for the beating deaths of a young mother and her 2-year-old son the year before in Brockton, authorities said.

A red notice, Interpol says on its website, is “a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

An autopsy determined mother and son both died from blunt force trauma to the head and brain during the Feb. 11, 2011 attack, and on Feb. 14 of that year, Guaman boarded a flight to Ecuador from JFK Airport in New York. The arrest warrant was issued four days later, but the Ecuadorian government refused to return him to the US, citing a provision in its constitution that bars the extradition of its citizens, the statement said.

And against Cruz’s “intense requests,” the statement continued, authorities in Ecuador tried Guaman in 2012 for the Brockton murders and sentenced him to serve 25 years in his home country.

He would face a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted of the killings in Massachusetts.

Cruz’s spokeswoman, Beth Stone, said Wednesday via email that it was unclear whether Guaman remains incarcerated in Ecuador.

The red notice, prosecutors said, was initially issued in 2011, and every five years, Cruz’s office has to re-validate that the arrest warrant’s still active, and that the office is committed to extraditing Guaman. On Tuesday, the statement said, prosecutors received notice from Interpol that Guaman remains on the list.

“Nearly 10 years have passed since the gruesome murder of this young mother and her son,” Cruz said in the statement. “Our office has not forgotten them and we will continue to work to see that justice is served for Maria and Brian and their family left behind.”





