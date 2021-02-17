Residents over 65 and those with two health conditions will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Thursday

In a briefing Wednesday morning, Marylou Sudders, the state secretary of health and human services, said officials decided to expand eligibility now because more than half of residents over 75, the largest group that now qualifies, already have been vaccinated with their first doses. That’s a higher percentage than the national average, she said.

The newly eligible groups, which will also include residents and staff at public and private senior housing who weren’t part of earlier vaccination stages, total about 1 million people. Of the 1.1 million who are already eligible, about 850,000 have received first doses of the two-dose vaccines.

State officials are nearly doubling the number of Massachusetts residents who are eligible for COVID-19 shots, announcing that residents age 65 to 74 and those with two or more chronic health conditions can book vaccine appointments starting Thursday.

Sudders also said Baker administration officials received word from the federal government Tuesday night that, after weeks of being limited to weekly shipments of 108,000 first doses, Massachusetts will begin getting 139,000 first doses a week starting this week, with the extra doses coming from vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech.

But she urged patience, cautioning the larger supplies will almost certainly not be sufficient to vaccinate all those who want shots right away.

“Given the constrained supply, it could take more than a month for every individual [in newly eligible groups] to get appointments,” Sudders said.

She also said the state is expanding the list of officially recognized comorbidities that put residents at higher risk for COVID-19, a respiratory virus, to include moderate and severe asthma.

Other qualifying medical conditions are cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Down syndrome; heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies); immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; obesity; severe obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking; and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Even as they open vaccine eligibility to more groups, Sudders said the state is streamlining its vaccine program to send more doses to six mass vaccination sites and 13 regional vaccine collaboratives that take in residents from any city or town, while curtailing new first doses, starting March 1, to about 65 municipal clinics that limit doses to residents living in their communities. Those clinics will still receive second doses for residents who have already gotten their first shots.

But the cutoff won’t apply to 20 cities and towns with heavy coronavirus caseloads: Boston, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, and Worcester.

Those communities are covered in a new initiative aimed at making it easier for people to get immunized in cities and towns disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.

Sudders also said that while vaccine supplies were cut to Massachusetts hospital systems and their affiliated doctors last week, she expected hospitals will continue to be part of the state’s vaccination drive as supplies increase.

“This is a constrained supply as we add new eligibility groups,” Sudders added. “So we need people to be patient.”

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.