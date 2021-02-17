Rhode Island finally unveils a portal for appointments at its mass vaccination sites

Both locations, run by the Rhode Island Department of Health, open Thursday. The first group of residents who can make appointments are those 75 and older. Starting Monday, scheduling will be open to any Rhode Islander who is 65 and older.

The new website, VaccinateRI.org , boasts an uncluttered interface for eligible residents to book an appointment for a shot at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence or the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.

PROVIDENCE — After weeks of criticism of the state’s lack of communication and online system for finding COVID-19 vaccines, Rhode Island health officials finally unveiled a web portal Wednesday where residents can sign up for a vaccine at a state-run mass vaccination clinic.

Advertisement

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center will start out administering 500 doses per day and the Cranston location will administer 900 doses per day, according to health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken. The website will have two weeks’ worth of slots available to seniors.

The state also announced an automated hotline (844-930-1779) to coincide with the new website, which residents can call for help with vaccine reservations. The state said it will be specifically helpful for residents over the age of 75 who have difficulty booking an appointment online.

The call center will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are currently available through Feb. 27 and are expected to fill up quickly. Additional appointments may be added as slots open.

“Vaccinating in this way is faster and less operationally complex,” Wendelken said. “When these sites are open, we fully expect that our administration rate will rapidly improve.”

Additional mass vaccination sites will open when supply shipments to the state increase, he said.

The news comes as seniors in Rhode Island have struggled to book vaccine appointments for weeks, calling local senior centers and navigating a maze of forms on various websites for slots at Walgreens or CVS Health retail locations. In many cases, appointment slots were booked quickly and many seniors were left frustrated by the technology.

Advertisement

It hasn’t helped that not all communities in Rhode Island have rolled out vaccines in the same way. Most are allowing residents over the age of 75 to get vaccines, but some towns, like East Greenwich, are encouraging residents older than 65 to call the recreation center for information. In Foster, residents over the age of 60 are being asked to e-mail the director of human and senior services to get on a notification list.

Without a consistent message from the state, many seniors and their families have been left confused.

People younger than 65 who can’t book an appointment yet can add their contact information to a vaccine notification list to get notified when they do become eligible. However, enrolling in this list does not guarantee an appointment for a vaccine, according to state health officials.

Other states such as Tennessee and West Virginia have similar notification signups, but take it a step further: Residents not only are notified when they become eligible, but also get an e-mail or phone call telling them when a dose is available at a nearby location.

Rhode Island’s unveiling of the new sites comes as Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee criticized the state’s vaccine distribution plan earlier this week after a new report by The New York Times showed Rhode Island with the lowest vaccination rate of all 50 states.

Advertisement

But Audrey Lucas, Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s spokeswoman, said the targeted approach that Rhode Island has taken has resulted in a significantly higher reduction in hospitalizations compared to neighboring states. Lucas said that from January to February, Rhode Island saw a 46 percent decline in hospitalizations compared to a 32 percent drop nationally, and a 22 percent average decline among neighboring states.

“With the success of Phase 1 in shoring up our health care system, and the ability for speed and scale in Phase 2, Rhode Island is well-positioned to stay ahead of COVID-19,” Raimondo said in a statement Wednesday.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.