Man with multiple rape convictions to spend life behind bars following guilty plea in attacks on women in Taunton and Easton

Keith had fled the state in 2003 and was apprehended in Maine in July 2019, according to Quinn’s office.

The man, Ivan N. Keith , pleaded guilty Tuesday in Bristol Superior Court to 16 counts including aggravated rape, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering at night with intent to commit a felony, according to legal filings and a statement from District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

A 63-year-old former Bridgewater man with a lengthy history of sex offenses will spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to raping two women in separate attacks in the 1990s in Taunton and Easton, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Judge Sharon Donatelle on Tuesday sentenced Keith to 25 to 30 years in prison, which will run consecutively to the 19 to 20-year term he began serving last year following a conviction for two additional rapes from the 1990s in Plymouth and Norfolk counties, the statement said.

“These were outrageous acts of violence against two innocent victims, who were just going about their everyday lives,” Quinn said in the statement.

The first rape Keith pleaded guilty to on Tuesday, prosecutors said, occurred on July 27, 1997, outside the Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton, where a woman was exercising on the track when a masked man forcibly led her to a wooded area, tied her up and raped her, the statement said.

“I longed for the internal pain to stop,” the Taunton victim said in court, according to the statement. “I still carry the scars of what happened to me. What I experienced was nothing short of pure evil.”

The second rape occurred on Nov. 22, 1998, when he attacked a woman cleaning offices at the Steve Porter Appraisal Services in Easton, Quinn’s office said. While she was cleaning, a masked man accosted her as she opened the door of an office and then raped her before binding her hands and fleeing, according to the statement.

The Easton victim said in court that Keith “took away my joy, my laughter and my peace of mind,” Quinn’s office said, and that the day she learned of Keith’s arrest was among “the happiest days myself and my family ever had.”

Quinn’s office said DNA evidence and genealogical technology help tie Keith to the two rapes, as well as the earlier two sexual assaults that occurred in 1996. He’s currently serving the 19 to 20-year term for the 1996 rapes, before the clock starts on his 25 to 30-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said Keith had also been convicted of several additional sex-related crimes in Plymouth County in the 1980s and 1990s, along with a sex crime conviction in Maine in 2000.

