These maps show how much snow to expect from Thursday’s storm

Potential snow totals could reach between 4 and 8 inches across the state. Forecasters are warning travel could be difficult and hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday night into Friday morning.

The blue shaded area represents the areas where the winter storm watch was issued.

A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and Islands, and in northern Rhode Island from 7 a.m. Thursday morning through 7 p.m. Friday evening, according to to the National Weather Service.

Boston could see a total of around 7 inches of snow by Friday night, while central and northern parts of the state could reach between 5 and 6 inches. Forecasters predict Plymouth, Foxborough, and North Adams will see the most snow accumulation at 8 inches.

This map shows how much snow accumulation is expected across the state. NWS

Snowfall in Boston and in northern parts of the state is expected to start around 10 p.m. Thursday. For central parts of the state, including Foxborough and Worcester, precipitation could start around 7 p.m. Thursday. In Plymouth, Taunton, New Bedford, and in western Mass., forecasters said snowfall is expected to start around 5 or 6 p.m., between 2 and 5 p.m. on the Cape, and as early as 2 or 3 p.m. on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

This map shows what time snow is expected to start falling on Thursday. NWS

The bulk of the snowfall is expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with Boston, Fitchburg, and most of western Massachusetts expected to see 2 inches of snow between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. The rest of the state will see around one inch during the same time span, while parts of the Cape and Islands are expected to see less than an inch.

This map shows how much snow to expect between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. NWS

Another two inches are expected to fall in Boston, the Merrimack Valley, and in western Mass. by 10 a.m. Friday. Other parts of the state will see about one inch, and the Cape and Islands are expected to see less than one inch.

This map shows how much snowfall is expected between 4 and 10 a.m. Friday. NWS

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, another inch of snow is expected to fall in Boston, Foxborough, Fitchburg, the Merrimack Valley, and parts of western Mass., while the rest of the state will continue to see less than one inch.

These maps show how much snowfall to expect between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. NWS

By 10 p.m. Friday, forecasters said another inch is expected in Boston, Foxborough, and in northeastern coastal communities, but less than an inch will accumulate throughout the rest of the state.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall between 4 and 10 p.m. Friday. NWS

Snow is expected to stop falling in Boston around 11 p.m. Friday, around 8 p.m. in Foxborough, Worcester, and in the Merrimack Valley, and around 7 p.m. in Western Mass.

This map shows when snow is expected to stop falling on Friday. NWS





