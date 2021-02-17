Whitehouse, Cicilline to discuss impeachment trial

Also taking part in the discussion will be US Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, and Professor Michael J. Gerhardt, special counsel to the impeachment trial’s presiding officer. Gerhardt is author of “Impeachment: What Everyone Needs to Know,” and a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law, Chapel Hill.

Cicilline, a Democrat, served as one of the House impeachment managers, and Whitehouse, a Democrat, voted to convict Trump, who was acquitted of the charge of inciting insurrection.

BRISTOL, R.I. — US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representative David N. Cicilline will discuss the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump during a Feb. 23 online event hosted by the Roger Williams University School of Law.

Law school Dean Gregory W. Bowman will open and close the event, and law Professor David A. Logan will moderate the discussion.

The online program – titled “Incitement, Insurrection, and Impeachment: Inside the Second Trump Impeachment Trial” – will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. This event is free and open to the public and the media. But seating is limited and registration is required. To attend, register here.

The program will feature expert commentary on the trial, plus discussion of its ramifications for the future of the Senate, impeachment, the presidency, the Constitution, and the rule of law in the United States. A question-and-answer session limited to law students of the three sponsoring schools will follow.

“The second impeachment trial will affect our country for generations to come,” Bowman said. “This program will offer an up-close and in-depth view of a watershed moment in our history.”

Logan said, “The program will provide a candid, insiders’ perspective on a groundbreaking constitutional moment in our national narrative.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.