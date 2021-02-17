Whitman fire chief unhappy over town’s COVID vaccine cutoff by state

“We were extremely disappointed to have been denied vaccine doses from the state for the second consecutive week, and at this time have been given no indication when additional doses will be made available to the Town,” Grenno said in a statement. “This is especially unfortunate for those who have already received one dose of the vaccine and were about to receive their second dose, as well as those who were scheduled to receive their first dose this week. The good news is that the nearby site at Gillette Stadium is very well run and the workers are helpful. There are escalators and elevators for people to use and the process of receiving the vaccination is quick and efficient.”

Whitman Fire Chief Timothy J. Grenno on Tuesday said he was “disappointed” to learn the state had denied his town COVID-19 doses for the second consecutive week.

Whitman officials said Wednesday in a separate statement that the state has indicated their community won’t receive anymore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so residents should book appointments at one of the mass vaccination sites once they’re eligible.

“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has notified the Town of Whitman that we will not be receiving any future COVID-19 Vaccination doses,” the town said in a statement. “This does not apply to just Whitman, but to most towns and hospital systems in Massachusetts. As a result, we are highly encouraging people to go to the mass vaccination sites, such as Gillette and Fenway, as they have the most vaccines available.”

Local health departments received a letter from the state late last month saying their vaccine doses would be limited through February because the federal government isn’t making enough doses available.

On Wednesday, Whitman officials mentioned a new wrinkle in the rollout that allows one younger companion of a person 75 or older to get vaccinated when they bring the older recipient to their appointment.

“The quickest option would be to have a family member or friend bring you,” the statement said. “These sites are well run and you will be in and out very efficiently and quickly. Your family member can stay with you thru the entire process. If your family member or friend are under 75, they can also get a vaccine for bringing you. You both would need an appointment.”

The town urged residents to book appointments online at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/ or by calling the state’s 211 hotline. State officials have said the phone option is currently for those in the 75-and-older group who’re having trouble with the website or who lack Internet access.

Whitman officials said they’re also “exploring” the idea of busing seniors over the age of 75 to the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium, if they have “no other way” of getting to their appointments.

“We are trying to gauge the amount of interest in this idea,” the town statement said. “Gillette is very well run. You do not enter the stadium until your appointment time. The workers are very helpful. There are escalators and elevators. You are in and out very efficiently.”

No one knows the exact number of homebound older adults who are eligible for shots, but among the state’s 430,000 people 75 and older, the number is probably substantial. The problem will only grow in the near future, when shots become available to at least 540,000 residents aged 65 to 74, in addition to those with certain medical conditions, many of them unable to get to vaccination sites on their own.

On Thursday, the state instructed hospitals to stop scheduling new vaccine appointments, saying they could hold appointments already made for next week and for second doses, but no more.

The state intends to focus on “high-throughput locations like mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacy sites, and community health centers until more vaccines are made available by the federal government,” a spokeswoman said last week. But once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized, possibly later this month, more vaccine will be available for hospitals.

Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker announced that officials are redirecting large quantities of unused doses now sitting in freezers to doctors and pharmacies, including many in communities hardest hit by the coronavirus.

And on Tuesday, the Baker administration announced a new initiative aimed at making it easier for people to get immunized in cities and towns that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The initiative, led by the state Department of Public Health, will focus resources on 20 cities and towns with high “social vulnerability” and coronavirus caseloads: Boston, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, and Worcester.

“Our aim is to listen, respond, and work in concert to develop a customized approach for reaching as many residents as we can to increase vaccination,” said state Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, in a statement Tuesday.

Even as criticism of the state’s vaccine rollout persists, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Massachusetts is markedly improving. The state now ranks 10th in the country for vaccinations per capita, and ninth according to a New York Times database, and recently marked a major milestone, administering 1 million doses, including 285,000 in the last week alone, the Globe reported Tuesday. The state has administered 76 percent of the doses that have been delivered.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.