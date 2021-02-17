Civil rights and immigrant activists join public health leaders, elected officials in calling for vaccine distribution equity

Eva Millona, president and chief executive of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said, “COVID-19 has exacerbated the already deep structural inequities in our country, resulting in a disproportionate impact on communities of color and immigrant communities. These disparities underscore why our vaccine rollout must be centered on those who have been most impacted by this crisis.”

“People’s lives are on the line,” Dr. Atyia Martin, a member of the steering committee of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, said in a Zoom news conference held by the Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition.

A newly-formed coalition that includes civil rights and immigrant activists, public health leaders, and elected officials called Wednesday for the state to take bold and aggressive action to ensure the coronavirus vaccine is distributed equitably.

“Our coalition has come together to urge our governor to act with the urgency and on the scale that this crisis demands to embrace a more equitable vaccine rollout plan – one that includes input from Black, brown, and immigrant leaders. We look forward to working with Governor [Charlie] Baker to turn these recommendations into reality,” Millona said in a statement.

“We’ve just been through a year of watching structural racism play out,” Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association, said at the news conference.

The same thing is now happening with vaccines, she said. “It didn’t have to be this bad. ... The administration must act with greater scale and greater focus.”

The group issued a set of five demands to Baker. It called for the state to direct $10 million to trusted community organizations for outreach to communities of color; it called for immediate implementation of Baker’s promise of 20 percent additional vaccine doses for the most affected communities; and it called for the establishment and monitoring of clear goals to ensure equity in vaccine distribution.

The group also called for improving access for people who speak other languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Cape Verdean Creole, Vietnamese, Khmer, & Mandarin; and it called for the appointment of a top-level official, a “vaccine equity czar,” in charge of vaccine equity and outreach.

State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz said, “This list of actions is entirely within reach for us as a Commonwealth.”

The news conference came a day after Baker’s administration announced a new initiative aimed at making it easier for people to get immunized in cities and towns that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The initiative, led by the state Department of Public Health, will focus resources on 20 cities and towns with high “social vulnerability” and coronavirus caseloads: Boston, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, and Worcester.

“Our aim is to listen, respond, and work in concert to develop a customized approach for reaching as many residents as we can to increase vaccination,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, in a statement Tuesday.

Millona said at the news conference, “We are very thankful for that ... but much more must be done.”

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.