Crippling weather hampers vaccination drives; expert says programs must become more resilient

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said doses expected this week were delayed by weather elsewhere in the country, postponing 30,000 to 35,000 vaccination appointments.

Across a large swath of the nation, including Deep South states such as Georgia and Alabama, the snowy, slippery weather either led to the closing of vaccination sites or held up shipments, with delays expected to continue for days.

ATLANTA — The icy blast across much of the United States injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday, just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country.

One public health expert said the delays were unacceptable.

“Having vaccine centers take snow days is just going to back things up more than they already are,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The virus doesn’t take snow days.”

Adalja said people in charge of vaccination efforts must find ways to be more resilient, “just like mailmen can deliver the mail through sleet or snow.” He suggested clinics adopt better contingency plans. The goal, he said, must be “a continuous assembly line of vaccines going into people’s arms.”

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said: “People are working as hard as they can, given the importance of getting the vaccines to the states and to providers, but there is an impact on deliveries.”

He added that in places where vaccination sites are closed, like Texas, the government is encouraging the sites to increase their hours once they reopen.

The United States is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against COVID-19, up from under 1 million a month ago. New figures from the White House show a steady increase in the pace over President Biden’s first month in office.

Much of the increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from people receiving their second dose. The pace of first-dose vaccinations has been largely steady for several weeks, around 900,000 shots per day. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CDC likens life expectancy decline in pandemic to that of World War II era

NEW YORK — Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials reported.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates on Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

Other health experts said it shows the profound impact of COVID-19, not just on deaths directly due to infection but also from heart disease, cancer, and other conditions.

“What is really quite striking in these numbers is that they only reflect the first half of the year . . . I would expect that these numbers would only get worse,” said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, a dean at the University of California San Francisco.

This is the first time the CDC has reported on life expectancy from early, partial records; more death certificates from that period may yet come in. It’s already known that 2020 was the deadliest year in US history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.

Life expectancy is how long a baby born today can expect to live, on average. In the first half of last year, it was 77.8 years for Americans overall, down one year from 78.8 in 2019. For males it was 75.1 years, and for females, 80.5 years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Many in military are not accepting coronavirus vaccinations

WASHINGTON — About one-third of service members have declined coronavirus vaccinations, the Department of Defense said Wednesday, acknowledging that more inoculations would better prepare the military for missions worldwide.

Nearly 150,000 service members are fully vaccinated, a panel of officials told the House Armed Services Committee at a hearing on the Pentagon’s coronavirus response. There are about 1.3 million active-duty troops.

The acceptance rate ’'mirrors preliminary data that we see in other communities’' of Americans, Air Force Brigadier General Paul Friedrichs, a Joint Chiefs of Staff health official, told the lawmakers.

The military is collecting data on vaccine recipients’ race and ethnicity, Friedrichs said in a discussion about the reluctance by some to be vaccinated. But the officials acknowledged limitations in what they can do to compel troops to receive vaccinations.

’'We need to continue to educate our force and help them understand the benefits and ensure leadership is involved,’' said Air Force Major General Jeff Taliaferro, vice director of operations for the Joint Chiefs. — WASHINGTON POST

Experts demand tough stance to prevent airborne virus transmission

NEW YORK — Nearly a year after scientists showed that the coronavirus can be inhaled in tiny droplets called aerosols that linger indoors in stagnant air, more than a dozen experts are calling on the Biden administration to take immediate action to limit airborne transmission of the virus in high-risk settings like meatpacking plants and prisons.

The 13 experts — including several who advised President Biden during the transition — urged the administration to mandate a combination of masks and environmental measures, including better ventilation, in various workplaces.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for reopening schools, but quickly passed over improved ventilation as a precaution. It was only in July that the World Health Organization conceded the virus can linger in the air in crowded indoor spaces, after 239 experts called on it to do so.

In a letter to the administration, scientists detailed evidence supporting airborne transmission. It has become even more urgent for the administration to act, the experts said, because of the slow vaccine rollout, the threat of more contagious variants of the virus already circulating in the United States, and the high rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths, despite a recent drop in cases.

“It’s time to stop pussyfooting around the fact that the virus is transmitted mostly through the air,” said Linsey Marr, an expert on aerosols at Virginia Tech. “If we properly acknowledge this, and get the right recommendations and guidance into place, this is our chance to end the pandemic in the next six months.”

The letter was delivered Monday to Jeffrey Zients, coordinator of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

They urged the CDC to recommend the use of high-quality masks, such as N95 respirators, to protect workers at high risk of infection. Currently, health care workers mostly rely on surgical masks, which are not as effective against aerosol transmission of the virus.

Biden has directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue emergency temporary standards for COVID-19, including those regarding ventilation and masks, by March 15.

But OSHA will only mandate standards that are supported by guidance from the CDC, said David Michaels, an epidemiologist at George Washington University and one of the signatories. “Until the CDC makes some changes, OSHA will have difficulty changing the recommendations it puts up because there’s an understanding the government has to be consistent,” he said. “And CDC has always been seen as the lead agency for infectious disease.” — NEW YORK TIMES