Mass. reports 43,098 new COVID-19 vaccinations, 55 deaths, 1,322 cases

The total number of shots administered amounted to 79.2 percent of the 1,527,150 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Tuesday, when 23,086 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 43,098 to 1,209,614, state officials reported Wednesday.

The total shots administered included 893,312 first shots and 316,302 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state.

Advertisement

The department also reported 1,322 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 533,024. The department also reported 55 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,312.

The DPH said 39,916 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,088 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 82,971 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 15.1 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,196 people, bringing that total to 527,202.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.2 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.6 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The state’s alarming second surge appears to be on the wane. But officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

Advertisement

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.