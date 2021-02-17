NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet

The rover named Perseverance is headed Thursday for a compact 5-mile-by-4-mile patch on the edge of an ancient river delta. It’s filled with cliffs, pits, sand dunes, and fields of rocks, any of which could doom the $3 billion mission. The once submerged terrain also could hold evidence of past life, all the more reason to gather samples at this spot for return to Earth 10 years from now.

Almost 50 years after the first casualty at Mars, NASA is attempting its hardest Martian touchdown yet.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Spacecraft aiming to land on Mars have skipped past the planet, burned up on entry, smashed into the surface, and made it down amid a fierce dust storm only to spit out a single fuzzy gray picture before dying.

While NASA has done everything possible to ensure success, “there's always this fear that it won't work well, it won't go well,” Erisa Stilley, a landing team engineer, said Tuesday. “We've had a pretty good run of successful missions recently and you never want to be the next one that isn't. It's heartbreaking when it happens.”

NASA has nailed eight of nine landing attempts, making the United States the only country to achieve a successful touchdown. China hopes to become the second nation in late spring with its own life-seeking rover; its vessel entered orbit around Mars last week along with a United Arab Emirates spacecraft.

The red planet’s extremely thin atmosphere makes it hard to get down safely. Russia has piled up the most lander losses at Mars and moon Phobos, beginning in the early 1970s. The European Space Agency also has tried and failed. Two NASA landers are still humming along: 2012′s Curiosity rover and 2018′s InSight.

Launched last July, Perseverance will descend by parachute, rocket engines, and sky crane. The millions of lines of software code and hundreds of thousands of electric parts have to work with precision. “There’s no go-backs. There’s no retries,” deputy project manager Matt Wallace said Wednesday.

NASA has equipped the 1-ton Perseverance with the latest landing tech to ace this touchdown. A new autopilot tool will calculate the descending rover’s distance to the targeted location and release the massive parachute at the precise moment. Then another system will scan the surface, comparing observations with on-board maps. The rover could detour up to 2,000 feet while seeking somewhere safe, Neil Armstrong style.

Once down, the six-wheeled Perseverance should be the best driver Mars has ever seen, with more autonomy and range than Curiosity. “Percy’s got a new set of kicks,” explained chief engineer Adam Steltzner, “and she is ready for trouble on this Martian surface with her new wheels.”

Where there was water, there may have been life. That’s why NASA wants Perseverance snooping around Jezero Crater, once home to a lake fed by a river. It’s now bone dry, but 3.5 billion years ago, this Martian lake was as big and wet as Nevada and California’s Lake Tahoe. Perseverance will shoot lasers at rocks judged most likely to contain evidence of past microscopic life, analyzing the emitted vapor, and drill into the best candidates. A few dozen core samples — about a pound’s worth of rock and dust — will be set aside in sealed titanium tubes for future pickup.

NASA’s plan calls for a rover and return rocket to launch to Mars in 2026, to retrieve Perseverance’s stash of samples, which would be the first time rocks were returned from the planet.

Among other experiments aboard the Perseverance is a device designed by a group of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory.

The goal of MOXIE (Mars OXygen In-situ resource utilization Experiment) is to figure out if carbon dioxide in the Red Planet’s atmosphere can be converted to oxygen, which could help future Mars explorers.

The team responsible for designing MOXIE is led by Dr. Michael Hecht, the observatory’s associate director for research management.

MOXIE will attempt to take the carbon dioxide in Mars’s atmosphere and transform it into breathable oxygen, essentially emulating a tree, according to Hecht.

“If we could plant a tree on Mars, it would do what MOXIE is doing. But we can’t, so we build a machine to do it,” he said. “If we’re serious about having a presence on Mars and having a research base, we need a way to make oxygen. We can’t just keep shipping it in from Earth, we can’t call Amazon for overnight delivery of oxygen.”

Globe correspondent Charlie McKenna contributed to this report.