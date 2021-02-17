‘Sink or swim, it’s your choice!’: Texas mayor who recently resigned berates those affected by the storm

“No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!” Boyd wrote. “The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn [handout]!”

Tim Boyd, previously the mayor of Colorado City, first took to Facebook on Tuesday morning — according to screenshots circulated widely across social media and multiple reports — to denounce those who had reached out with regard to needing support.

A now-former Texas mayor is under fire after he posted a series of comments on social media shaming residents for seeking out assistance amid an unusual — and disastrous — winter storm sweeping the state.

The weather event has left millions without power, roads impassable, and has claimed numerous lives — all amid freezing temperatures atypical for the state.

Boyd wrote that if residents are without electricity or water, then it is their responsibility “to come up with a game plan” and provide for their family.

The first post Tim Boyd wrote on Facebook Tuesday. KTAB/KRBC

“If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because [you’re] lazy [it] is [a] direct result of your raising!” he wrote. “Only the strong will survive and the [weak] will perish.”

President Biden declared over the weekend that “an emergency exists” in Texas and ordered “federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency condition” resulting from the storm.

Boyd continued with his post and wrote that he would “be damned” if he is going “to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves!”

“Bottom line, quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family!” he wrote.

But later that afternoon, Boyd wrote that while he “won’t deny for one minute” what he said in his initial post, his words “were taken out of context.”

The second post Tim Boyd wrote on Facebook Tuesday. KTAB/KRBC

“I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves,” he wrote. “I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout.”

In the follow-up post, Boyd wrote that he had already tenured his resignation as mayor and would not be running for the position again.

“Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive,” he wrote.

Neither Boyd nor Colorado City officials could be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.