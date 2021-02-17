Some GOP leaders want the party move on from Trump. What stands in the way? The Republican Party.

Indeed, one of the subplots of American politics since the November election has been the odd headlines generated by the actions of Republican state parties from as far away as Hawaii and Oregon. Here in New England, there is an effort underway for the state party to officially censure the most successful Republican politician in Maine history. That politician, Senator Susan Collins, may have just survived her most intense election challenge last fall, but she was among the seven Republican senators who voted to convict former president Donald Trump of an impeachment charge for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

But since the November election, state parties around the country appear to have taken on a different goal: relentlessly defending the losing presidential candidate.

State Republican parties exist, on paper at least, for one reason: electing Republicans in their state.

That is not okay with the party rank and file.

No official language has been crafted yet, but that is not the case for other Republican senators who voted to convict like Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, and North Carolina’s Richard Burr. All three have been subject to censures or the threat of censure from their respective state parties.

While there are different circumstances at play in different states around the country, the dynamic is the same everywhere: the most involved members of the state parties tend to be all-in on Trump, and feel their elected Republican representative acted as something of a traitor.

“We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever he said he was doing,” the Washington County, Pa., Republican chair Dave Ball told a Pittsburgh television station after Toomey’s vote. “We sent him there to represent us.”

Toomey responded that, “I did what I thought was right.” Lengthy statements, in fact, came from all the Republicans who voted to convict Trump, and all were aimed at members of their own party.

All of this is to suggest that if members of the Republican Party thought they would be done with Trump the moment he lost, then they didn’t consider one big roadblock in the way: the people actually making up the Republican Party at the local level who don’t want to let go.

Republican leaders who feel Trump hurts the party may have hoped for a decisive outcome of the election, where he either won or lost badly. Neither of those situations happened. Include a pair of losses in the Georgia Senate run-offs that Trump is largely blamed for —as well as the Capitol attack — and it was unclear where the party stood with Trump.

At least for a moment. It became very clear as soon as Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump and faced not just a censure by the Wyoming Republican Party but also a primary opponent.

It is still Trump’s party.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.