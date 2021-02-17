Texas governor tilting at windmills for excuse

“It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas, as well as other states, to make sure we will be able to heat our homes in the winter times and cool our homes in the summer times,” said Governor Greg Abbott, speaking on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News. Other conservative talk show hosts had already picked up the theme.

His main target was renewable energy, suggesting that when wind and solar power failed, it led to a systemwide collapse.

As his state was racked with a huge electricity blackout crisis that left millions of people without heat in frigid temperatures, the governor of Texas took to the television airwaves to start placing blame.

However, wind power was not chiefly to blame for the Texas blackouts. The main problem was frigid temperatures that stalled natural gas production, which is responsible for the majority of Texas’ power supply. Wind makes up just a fraction — 7 percent or so, by some estimates — of the state’s overall mix of power generation.

Abbott’s claims were just the most prominent of a chorus of political figures asserting that green energy sources such as wind and solar were contributing to the blackouts. “Green energy failure” read the banner on the bottom of the screen of Fox News stories about power outages. Social media posts mocked renewable energy as “unreliables.” A Wall Street Journal editorial called for more reliance on coal to help endure frigid temperatures. Some politicians and analysts spread lies and disinformation to advance their defense of fossil fuels.

“Every time we have challenges with the grid, whether it’s in California this past summer or Texas right now, people try to weaponize this for their pet project, which is fossil fuels,” said Leah Stokes, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California Santa Barbara, whose work has focused on battles over energy policy. “Our infrastructure cannot handle extreme weather events, which these fossil fuels are ironically causing.”

Texas Mayor tells residents ‘No one owes you or your family anything’ amid weather crisis

By Tuesday morning, the residents of Colorado City, Texas, were getting anxious. More than 24 hours had passed since a deadly Arctic blast knocked out power across the state, leaving them without heat or electricity in below-freezing temperatures. To make matters worse, many also lacked running water, forcing them to haul in heavy buckets of snow each time they needed to flush their toilets.

Residents turned to a community Facebook group to ask whether the small town planned to open warming shelters, while others wondered if firefighters could do their job without water. But when Colorado City's mayor chimed in, it was to deliver a less-than-comforting message: The local government had no responsibility to help out its citizens, and only the tough would survive.

"No one owes you or your family anything," Tim Boyd wrote on Tuesday in a now-deleted Facebook post, according to KTXS and KTAB. "I'm sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!"

Boyd's tirade, which also demanded that "lazy" residents find their own ways of procuring water and electricity, immediately drew backlash. Later on Tuesday, Boyd announced his resignation and admitted that he could have "used better wording."

Houston businessman helps residents after warming centers close

As temperatures plummeted and another ice storm pelted the region, Texas officials opened 35 shelters to more than 1,000 occupants. Yet several warming centers had to be closed because they lost power, said Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, which has had about a million residents without power at one time or another.

So the businessman dubbed “St. Mack” by the Houston Chronicle stepped forward.

Jim McIngvale opened two of his Gallery Furniture stores for cold residents to sleep in the beds and recliners for sale. Both have generators.

“We came in and they welcomed us with open arms,” said Tina Rios, who spent a frigid night in her mobile home with her husband, Eric Bennis, and their three children.

People sat around $2,500 dining room tables in the showroom on Wednesday and ate food located near a back kitchen. At a playground inside, kids could be heard yelling and laughing as they came down a slide.

Around 300 spent the night Tuesday.

The business owner has a long history of helping Houstonians, according to the Chronicle. He regularly gives away room’s full of furniture to families in need, and he opened one of his locations to people who lost their homes to Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“We all have a responsibility for the well-being of the community and we think this is our responsibility,” said McIngvale, who later walked around the store greeting people and offering them doughnuts and kolaches — Czech pastries that are popular in parts of Texas.

