Texas Republicans mocked California power outages. With their state now facing a disastrous storm, Cruz and others are facing backlash

The reaction of Republican lawmakers in Texas at the time — as temperatures broke records during its most destructive wildfire season — was to mock Democrats leading the reliably blue California.

The excessively hot weather rocked the state, and the situation was so dire that California declared a statewide Stage 3 emergency for the first time since 2001.

For the first time in nearly two decades , California faced rotating power outages this past August, with grid operators blaming the rolling blackouts on a massive heat wave and the need to find additional energy sources that compose the grid.

But now Texas is facing a devastating winter storm of its own — with record-low temperatures, impassable roads, and the state’s electric grid operator losing control of the power supply all at play — and the cohort that directed ire at politicians on the other side of the aisle are facing pushback for what some viewed as a callous response.

President Biden declared over the weekend that “an emergency exists” in Texas and ordered “federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency condition” resulting from the storm.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz — who has been up against considerable blowback for other political moves as of late — was among those whose tweets resurfaced Tuesday night, as millions of his constituents remained without access to electricity.

In a tweet from last August that has since racked up a number of responses, Cruz directed aim at New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a champion of the Green New Deal — and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who were in the midst of running for president and vice president.

Cruz claimed that the trio wanted to make California’s “failed energy policy the standard nationwide.”

“California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity,” he said. “Hope you don’t like air conditioning!”

But over the course of the past few days, Texas residents have suffered through freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions that the state, which relies on natural gas for power, was largely unprepared for.

The primary cause of the power outages, officials for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — or ERCOT — said Tuesday, seemed to be the state’s natural gas providers, many of which are ill-equipped to withstand low temperatures “on equipment or during production,” the Texas Tribune reported.

According to the news outlet, production of natural gas in the state has plunged, “making it difficult for power plants to get the fuel necessary to run the plants.”

Some tweeted about how the “crisis is so inequitable,” while others posted photos of water frozen mid-stream out of a faucet, the bare-bones meals being given to inmates at local prisons, and icicles hanging from a ceiling fan.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed the failure of the state’s electric grid on state leaders “who continue to focus on political theater instead of effective governance.”

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott blasted the Green New Deal on Fox News — and promptly received pushback for deflecting responsibility during the crisis — Representative Joaquin Castro led the Texas delegation in demanding “answers and accountability” from ERCOT.

Dallas resident Brandon Friedman compared the response of several Texas Republicans — including Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick — to the California power outages.

With a photo of his bathtub from Tuesday morning — which he called “a literal block of ice” — attached to his tweet, Friedman posted the trio’s statements on the blackouts in California, which was experiencing the extremes wrought by climate change at the time.

“This is what happens when the Democrats are left in charge,” Patrick wrote. “Why California’s liberal climate policies are causing electricity blackouts.”

“California’s politicians did this, not the heat,” Paxton added.

Representative Dan Crenshaw, who had quote-tweeted the mayor of Los Angeles in September with a message that read, “Alexa, show me what happens when you let Democrats control energy policy,” doubled down on his stance.

The mayor had asked Californians to “help conserve energy” by turning off lights and unplugging appliances not in use.

Crenshaw appeared to dismiss the seriousness of the weather event, and instead placed blame on California and the use of renewable energy, which the United States Environmental Protection Agency touts for a number of reasons, including no greenhouse gas emissions being emitted from fossil fuels, the diversification of energy supply, and the creation of economic development and jobs.

“It’s a once in a century weather event,” Crenshaw said of the Texas outages. “California has constant energy problems and high prices.”

But the ongoing storm in Texas — much like the wildfires that have ravaged California with increasing ferocity over the years — is also an indicator of a changing climate, providing a glimpse into further problems likely to come.

Factors ranging from the record-breaking cold weather to the fuel shortages at gas-fired power plants all spell trouble for power systems throughout the country.

Once his previous remarks came to light, Cruz wrote on Twitter that he “got no defense,” adding a shrugging emoji to his response to the backlash.

“A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down,” he wrote. “Not good. Stay safe!”





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.