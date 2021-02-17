The Grocery Stories: America’s version of a caste system

There’s shoveling out the car, dealing with the wide driveway apron that angles uphill, or even not going to work at all.

The question circling my mind: How many more hours will I lose?

As an hourly employee at a grocery store who gets paid only when I go to work, I wondered not if the weather would get in the way of my paycheck. That was a given. But rather, just how much of a financial storm it would cause.

On the night the first snowzilla was brewing in late January, the store closed at its usual hour. But the night delivery truck was canceled. There was nothing for us to offload in order to stock the shelves. Our shift ended early.

My co-workers and I were relieved to get on the road before the snow started sticking. Still, buoyant we were not. A shortened shift meant the unworked time would go unpaid.

On Day 2 of the nor’easter earlier this month we could hardly see out our windows. There was such white madness that the store closed after a few hours. My few colleagues who made it to work drove home in the storm’s fury, often relying on spouses to pick them up in SUVs or pickup trucks.

Even if I wanted to go to work in all of that, well, ha. I couldn’t get my 2002 Honda Accord out of the driveway, its wheels spinning on the ice.

In weather like this, I wish I could take on a payment for an all-wheel-drive car, like my managers’ Subarus or SUVs.

On Day 3 of the storm, I started shoveling early. Scheduled to start at 3 p.m., I made it to the store by 5:30. Again, no delivery. The shift ended early.

All told, I lost 13 and a half hours of paid work, not quite two days.

Some employers, like mine, offer a paid-time-off policy that an employee accrues, based on the hours worked. Algorithms and rules governing these programs vary. In practice, money accrues slowly and disappears quickly.

It doesn’t take much to understand that the value society places on a white-collar professional eclipses low-wage hourly workers. Snow days happen. Typically, people who are salaried are paid without question. Hourly employees are not. And of course, there is the difference between work that can be done remotely or a job that requires workers to be on-site.

For me, it all comes down to perception. What are we saying we value? More important, who do we value?

What we pay people, regrettably, determines their value, determines the value of their service, determines the value of their lives. Determines their visibility.

A colleague told me about a customer who was incensed that the store closed early the day of the two-foot snow nightmare.

This attitude speaks to our invisibility: no lives or risks of our own. We are there to serve. Period.

I fantasize about saying the great line from the movie “Working Girl”: “Who the hell died and made you Grace Kelly?” Of course, the fantasy would end with my firing.

For a few months early in the coronavirus pandemic, grocery workers, practically elevated to sainthood, were considered heroes, front-line workers — essential to our communities. Grocery stores and other retailers gave varying amounts of bonuses — none of them Wall Street moolah or stock options. But there was a $2 addition to workers’ hourly rates. We were indeed considered heroes. Until the moment passed. Until we stopped becoming headlines. Most stores discontinued the hero pay, including many grocers.

City councils in Long Beach, Calif., and Seattle recently passed laws requiring a $4 per hour increase to grocery store workers employed by stores with more than 500 employees throughout their chain. The $4 hazard pay is added to the employee’s current hourly rate and will continue through the pandemic.

Through COVID-19. Pandemic pay. Bonus money.

Always the reminder: temporarily visible. Always the caveat that one day, we grocers will be in the rearview mirror — again.

Does feeding people become less essential without a risk to a worker’s health, a worker’s life?

The proposed federally mandated $15 per hour wage for employees, while certainly a significant improvement over $7.25, is still not enough to make the ends hold. For years, this debate about a $15 minimum wage has been spinning its wheels, like my Honda.

Whether you rent or own, putting a roof over your head is costly. Car insurance. Health care. Utilities. Debt. And on and on and on.

“A decent society ensures that all workers get a decent wage,” Robert Reich, former US secretary of labor, said in 2015. “A $15 wage is the place to start. It’s the least we can do.” Six years ago.

Congress or no, we are talking about our lives. We are not a piece of legislation for debate. When the argument suggests that this kind of increase will hurt business, there are realistic factors that dispel that opinion.

People working just shy of 40 hours a week at an hourly rate cannot support life in this country. Not even when large grocers are making money hand over fist.

During the pandemic, grocery workers and other hourly employees are already paying too high a price for too little income, and perks such as being paid when the weather stops you in your tracks.

The government needs to act. Businesses and corporations need to stop paying lip service to what it means to be a good global citizen.

If COVID-19 demonstrates anything, can it be that all of us need to see more value in one another? That all of us need to respect the work being done by salaried and hourly workers equally, and to stop America’s version of a caste system.

As a customer said to me in appreciation the other night: “You feed us.”

Yes, we do.

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at maryann.bostonglobe@gmail.com.