The second Trump impeachment trial: It’s all over but the outrage

We’ve just seen 86 percent of the Republican senators vote against the impeachment of former president Donald Trump, despite a damning case laid out by the Democrats making his high crimes crystal clear. Any decent Republican now ought to denounce the party and form a new organization. Call it the Conservative Party perhaps, or the Lincoln Party. The label “Republican” has been sullied beyond redemption, and I will take no action that has any possibility of being interpreted as supporting the GOP, or anyone running under its banner.

The GOP is dead to me. I vow to never again vote for a Republican, at any level of government.

Lawrence J. Krakauer

Wayland





Mitch McConnell has sealed his legacy

Dear Mr. McConnell,

While fully aware that the correct means of address is Senator McConnell, I am hard pressed to use even the salutation Mr., since it imbues far too much respect. You had an opportunity to digest and judge one of the greatest tragedies of our era, and you sidestepped your responsibility.

To then come forward, just after the vote, and claim that former president Trump is “responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but explain that you voted to acquit him because he is no longer president — after your own legislative body determined the appropriateness of holding a trial — is just plain wrong.

We must all move on now, pray that no other politician lays such self-serving and destructive claim to any office, and hope that some enlightened members of your party work to bring this country out of the great hole in which your former leader dumped us.

You can’t have it both ways. Your vote is your legacy. History will now judge you, and deservedly so. You will go down as one who put party over country.

Pam Albright

Topsfield





Let’s not kid ourselves that the 57-43 vote was bipartisan

The House managers proved two things: that the former president of the United States betrayed his oath of office, and that the Constitution isn’t worth the parchment it’s written on.

Despite the outcome of the trial, pundits are lauding the impeachment proceedings as the most bipartisan in our history. Let’s be clear: This is not a celebratory moment. On Jan. 6, Americans witnessed an attempted coup d’etat, orchestrated by a sitting president. With right-wing extremists serving as then-President Trump’s proxies, the peaceful transfer of power was thwarted. A duty-bound Congress responded and moved to hold the president accountable. It failed to succeed in doing so.

History will show that Donald Trump was not alone in his violation of the solemn oath to “protect and defend the Constitution”; 43 Republican senators joined him in the breach, rendering our constitutional system of checks and balances impotent in the process.

Jim Paladino

Tampa





Speaker Pelosi is 0 for 2

All’s well that ends well, as the Senate votes 57-43 to acquit former president Donald Trump in his historic second impeachment trial. But I don’t think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will ever be the same. Pelosi rambled on about a “cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options.” But the bottom line is: All of those rioters in Washington, D.C., had options. No one put a gun to their heads and forced them to wreak havoc on the Capitol. It was their choice.

JoAnn Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.





The next generation is watching

Prior to retirement, I worked in an academic program that often placed college students in government agencies in Washington, D.C. I remember the excitement the students wrote about when at times they were witnesses to historic events. I thought about students who may have been in the US Capitol on Jan. 6 to witness the transition of power.

How would I counsel students who may have been in danger? Would they no longer want to work in government? Or would they be determined to work in government to maintain and improve our institutions?

I was writing this before the final vote in the Senate regarding the former president. It is a vote that will have an impact on future generations.

Lynn Gaulin

North Attleborough





Trump’s team takes a lame victory lap

Donald Trump’s lawyers are taking a victory lap for their successful impeachment defense of the former president. Here are some other strategies that would have delivered the same result:

Showed four hours of “Three Stooges” reruns.

Spoke only in colloquial Latin.

Appraised collectibles senators brought from home.

Demonstrated brining techniques for pork tenderloin.

Played a string of YouTube videos with the keyword “drywall fails.”

Brian Pomodoro

Pembroke