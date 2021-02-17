After a day off, Celtics play a more complete game in victory over Nuggets

The Celtics showed their guile Tuesday by bouncing back with a 112-99 win over the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden, despite 43 points from the brilliant Nikola Jokic.

Stevens went against his conventional thinking, deciding to give his players a mental break after what had been two disappointing losses and an uninspired effort where it appeared they had lost focus and some desire.

What Celtics coach Brad Stevens would usually do, as with most high-level basketball coaches, is galvanize his team with a hard, productive practice. Work out your issues, gain confidence with a positive session, allow the players the opportunity to feel better about themselves after Sunday’s drubbing by the Washington Wizards.

Advertisement

Jokic didn’t score against a swish-cheese defense. The Celtics gave a strong resistance and he simply scored against that. That’s acceptable. The encouraging sign was they played a full game, avoiding the lulls and lapses that have been indicative of a team that’s unsure of itself and riddled by inconsistency.

Would a long, rigorous practice Monday have made his team sharper? More focused? Stevens was tempted to test that theory.

“We needed a day off,” Stevens insisted. “I wanted to practice so bad [Monday]. Every part of me wanted to be on the practice court but that would have been stupid. This stretch is real. Sometimes just a good night’s sleep and the chance to get back and get some treatment, get your COVID test, smile a little bit, not worry about anything else that’s going on the outside and just come back together, talk about moving the ball a little bit, add a few things is the key to getting a little bit better. It’s not rocket science. I didn’t want to make it that.”

Jaylen Brown shoots over Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Facundo Campazzo during the second half of Tuesday's game. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Was it as easy as coming home and cherishing the familiar surroundings? Maybe so. The Celtics did play with a different focus against the Nuggets, who were down five rotation players to injury but relied on Jokic, Jamal Murray, and sparkplug point guard Facundo Campazzo to stay close.

Advertisement

It was a good challenge because Murray and Jokic are two top 20 players in the league and the Nuggets are well coached. No one said responding to adversity would be easy and the Celtics’ schedule is unforgiving. But they are capable of being an elite team when they play together.

This was one of the more important wins in recent memory because the Celtics needed to respond better mentally after Sunday’s debacle.

On Tuesday, Stevens shortened his rotations — no Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, or Jeff Teague — and used rookie Aaron Nesmith extensively and he responded with the best game of his short NBA career. The Celtics really don’t know what Nesmith can do yet but it’s about time they found out because he’s the athletic wing they could desperately use.

The Celtics still could use another veteran to stabilize the bench, but Stevens is not going to get the best out of the reserves by playing all eight of them in games and hoping one of them stands out. He needs to make difficult decisions about how to play and who to give a break.

It’s not the easiest thing to tell players they are out of the rotation or have lost their roles but tightening the rotation is the first step toward consistency. The Celtics have enough talent to compete for the top seed in the East but most everything has to go right. Despite all this upheaval, the Celtics are 3½ games behind first-place Philadelphia in the East and three games back in the loss column.

Advertisement

But they can’t keep dropping winnable games and they have to respond as they did Tuesday against the quality clubs.

Brad Stevens calls out to Aron Nesmith as he tries to fight through two Nuggets in the second half on Tuesday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“We just lost two bad ones,” said forward Jaylen Brown, who led the Celtics with 27 points. “I think it was obvious that we needed a win. We needed to come out with more energy and I think for the most part we did. I’m grateful we got the win.”

The Celtics are still nine games from the season’s halfway point but they need to begin showing a sense of urgency and Tuesday was a solid first step. Next is a pair of games with high-scoring Atlanta and then a three-game road trip to the south. But Boston showed it’s capable of being the better team on the floor against a good opponent. Now comes the quest for more consistency and fortitude.

“I thought we would play well; you never know if that’s going to be enough against a good team,” Stevens said. “I think we all were really disappointed after the Washington game. I do think that game as I look back on it, wasn’t as unpredictable as I felt like at the moment. However it’s how you respond to those things and I think that was better. We didn’t lose Friday night against Detroit because we didn’t play hard.

Advertisement

“Hopefully Sunday’s more of anomaly and it’s one of those games throughout the year on the schedule where you look back and it was just that. That said, we have to play better basketball. We are imperfect; as everyone knows and we’re just going to do our best to be a good as we can be.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.