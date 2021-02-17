As Bruins look for balanced offense, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak trade places

This week is the perfect time for Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy to change up his top six.

His club is second in the NHL in points (22; 10-2-2) and points percentage (.786) as of Tuesday. They have four days to practice between games. And there’s been a bit of a lull in the offense.

Skating with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron could help Jake DeBrusk (above} get out of a scoring slump (zero goals in nine games).

When the Bruins take the ice Thursday against the Devils at TD Garden, Cassidy will have broken up arguably the most complete line in the NHL: Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. Earning a promotion to skate with Marchand-Bergeron is Jake DeBrusk, while Pastrnak will ride with David Krejci and Nick Ritchie on the second line.

The moves would, in theory, give the Bruins a more balanced offense. Playing with Pastrnak could pull more production out of Krejci (zero goals, 3 of his 11 points at even strength). Skating with Marchand and Bergeron could get DeBrusk off the schneid (zero goals in nine games).

Ever enthusiastic, Pastrnak is ready for anything.

“The good thing is I have chemistry with all three of these guys,” he said. “Bergy and Marsh, it’s more like a really fast game, get on the forecheck, try to steal some pucks and get some quick play on the net. Obviously it’s been working for us three. We try to play fast every time.

“With Krech it’s a little bit different. He slows the game and gives me time to pick up a little bit more speed. When Krecho gets it and he’s a couple feet ahead of me or behind me all I just need to be ready for the puck and pick up the speed, and I know he can find it. It’s a little bit slower game, but it’s absolutely no problem for me.”

DeBrusk had a brief run early in the season with Pastrnak (offseason hip surgery) out of action.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk line outshot opponents, 26-8, in 37 minutes together at 5 on 5. They were on the ice for two goals for and two against.

Pastrnak and Krejci have not spent much time together at 5 on 5 this year — 10:40 TOI, on-ice shot attempts 8-8, no goals either way — but have been one of the most effective Bruins combos of the last few years.

In the last three seasons, they were on the ice for 34 goals and 16 against in nearly 570 minutes. That’s 68 percent of all 5 on 5 goals scored.

With all other linemates, over a much larger sample size (2,511 minutes), Pastrnak has been on the ice for 60 percent of goals. Krejci, in 2,279 minutes playing with a small army of other wingers, has seen a slightly less positive goals-for percentage (56 percent).

By comparison, Marchand and Bergeron have been on the ice for 2,044 minutes in the last three years, and the Bruins have outscored opponents, 122-76 (61.6 percent). That’s down to 10-7 this year (58.8 percent), in 158 minutes.

The No. 1 line is still the top of the heap. In 82 minutes together this season, Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak have outshot opponents, 50-29, and outscored them, 7-3.

They are a fallback option any coach would love to have.

Trent Frederic’s emergence and a touch of homesickness were two of the reasons that sent Pär Lindholm back to Sweden.

Lindholm, who was released from his contract by the Bruins on Sunday, has a daughter who was born in April. He reportedly signed a multi-year deal with Skellefteå, his former Swedish Hockey League team.

“I think being away from his family was tough on him to get motivated to practice every day knowing he was an extra guy, who may or may not get in,” Cassidy said. “I talked to him on Sunday about it. That was basically his feeling.”

Cassidy said the Bruins were honest with Lindholm, now 29, when he signed a two-year, $1.7 million deal in July 2019: “We’re going to look at some younger guys, we’re trying to get a little bit of a different mix,” the coach said. “I said, [Frederic] has put in time in Providence and he’s a bigger body and a different style than you, and we’re going to give him a chance. It’s going to come at the expense of you.’”

Had the Bruins been able to play exhibition games, Cassidy added, they’d have a better idea of Frederic’s progression, but regular season games were their only chance to see what the 23-year-old newcomer could bring.

According to Cassidy, Lindholm “wasn’t disappointed in us in any way,” he said. “He just felt [that getting] motivated every day to practice was hard for him when he missed his family back home. That was his decision and we respected it.”

Greg McKegg, who plays center and wing like Lindholm and Frederic, and Anton Blidh are depth options at No. 4 LW.

Grzelcyk and Zboril remain out

Cassidy expects neither Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) nor Jakub Zboril (upper body) to play Thursday, leaving Connor Clifton and John Moore as likely replacements. Grzlecyk and Zboril did not practice Tuesday … Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, as well as Craig Smith, took optional days off. Kevan Miller, who rested Monday, was back … The Bruins ran through a skill-heavy practice, which had players dangling around obstacles like long foam pads and mini-nets, then shooting off the rush. Reserve netminder Callum Booth, the only goalie present, was under duress. He left practice early after taking a Sean Kuraly shot to his collarbone. Cassidy said he was OK … The NHL announced three schedule updates involving the Bruins: Monday’s postponed home game against the Devils is now set for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 7. There was a Bruins-Flyers game scheduled that day. It is now TBD. Also, a Bruins road game against the Capitals moved from April 10 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11 … Bruins vice president of marketing and communications Matt Chmura, who started with the organization as director of media relations in 2006, said he is leaving to become chief marketing officer at Leader Bank.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.