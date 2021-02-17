Emelia O’Gilvie, Boston Latin girls’ basketball zeroes in on berth in Dual County League championship

After mustering just 3 first-half points and getting into foul trouble, O’Gilvie went off for 19 in the final 16 minutes. Her performance, along with a 12-0 fourth-quarter defensive stand for Latin, completed a 43-36 comeback win for the visiting Wolfpack over Cambridge in the Dual County League semifinals.

Emelia O’Gilvie has been a member of the Boston Latin varsity squad since eighth grade. In the opinion of coach Keri Orellana, the junior guard had the signature performance of her high school career Tuesday night.

Boston Latin junior Emelia O'Gilvie poured in 19 second-half points to propel the Wolfpack to the Dual County Small semifinal win over Cambridge Tuesday night.

“I’ve never been more proud of her,” Orellana said. O’Gilvie’s maturity energized the entire team when their season was on the line. In the first half, the junior was hanging her head and growing frustrated with the officiating. Coming out of halftime, she exuded an all-in attitude.

“[O’Gilvie] is an incredibly passionate player . . . that’s always been in her heart. There are times when she gets so intense, and I think she puts so much on herself, that she can almost mentally take herself out of the game,” Orellana said. “And she’s been working hard to pull it together, and tonight — she pulled it together.”

Boston Latin (7-2) shut out Cambridge in the fourth quarter with a stingy man-to-man defense. The Wolfpack had switched from primarily zone schemes midway through the season and felt confident in their approach entering the semifinals. But a game-swinging, lockdown effort like Tuesday’s fourth quarter is new for Orellana, now in her 12th season.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a team do that before,” she said.

Bedford awaits the Wolfpack in the DCL Small Tournament championship on Thursday. The two teams split their two matchups this season, when Boston Latin was still relying on a zone. Orellana believes her team has to match Tuesday’s late-game intensity to finish the year on top.

“I think [defense] is definitely going to be key,” she said.

Boston Latin's Olivia Burke (left) and Laura Lambert played lockdown defense on Cambridge's Laila Washington during Tuesday night's Dual County League semifinal. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Bedford 42, Wayland 33 — Katherine Vaughn paced the Bucs (10-3) with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, and 2 steals in the Dual County League Small semifinal win.

Beverly 37, Danvers 25 — Senior guard Kylie McCarthy scored 10 points in the Northeastern Conference win for the Panthers (4-7).

Hopkinton 51, Ashland 23 — Lauren Cho led with 14 points and Kiki Fossbender and Caroline Connell each added 10 points to lift the visiting Hillers (7-5) over the Clockers in their Tri-Valley League season finale.

Nauset 68, Barnstable 38 — Behind the efforts of Avery Burns (21 points), Makayla Hutchinson (16 points), and Ashley Ross (13 points), the Warriors (10-0) surged past Barnstable for a Cape & Islands win.

Whitman-Hanson 42, Hingham 37 — Juniors Abby Martin (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Megan Stone (11 points, 7 rebounds) led the Panthers past the Harborwomen in the Patriot Cup third round. Whitman-Hanson advances to the Patriot League semifinals to play Plymouth North on Thursday.

Boys’ basketball

Apponequet 58, Dighton-Rehoboth 53 — Junior guard Patrick White (20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists) took control in the fourth quarter, scoring 8 of his team’s final 12 points as the host Lakers (10-2) pulled away from the Falcons (9-3) in the South Coast Conference title game in Lakeville. Jake Generazzo added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Beverly 80, Danvers 37 — Gabe Copeland (19 points) and Cameron Jones (14 points) propelled the Panthers (11-0) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Boston Latin 68, Bedford 60 — Seniors Ryan Donahue (19 points), Jake Harrison (16), and Ryan Sutliff (16) powered the Wolfpack (5-2) to the Dual County League Small semifinal win.

Brighton 67, South Boston 46 — Senior guard Jamel Shaheed paced the Bengals (6-2) with 22 points in the Boston City League.

Burke 68, Boston English 65 — Ethan Daleba (25 points), Ramsay Checo (20 points), and Takei Galloway (19 points) paced Burke (4-2) to the Boston City League win.

Catholic Memorial 63, Xaverian 62 — Brendan Noonan cashed a pullup jumper from the right baseline with 2.2 seconds left to clinch the best record in the Catholic Conference for the host Knights (7-2).

Newton South 67, Acton-Boxborough 62 — In the COVID-abbreviated season, Max Aicardi will not quite reach 1,000 career points. But the Newton South senior is making his points count in the Dual County Large tourney.

Aicardi (20 points) converted a 4-point play with two seconds left, draining a 3 and the accompanying free throw as the Lions (8-3) charged back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime and then outscored Acton-Boxborough 11-6 in the extra session for the DCL semifinal victory. South will host Concord-Carlisle in Thursday’s final at 4.

“Most incredible play I’ve ever seen,” said South coach Steve Matthews. “I’m really glad that he had this moment. He was on target for 1,000 career points, will finish about 70 short.”

The Lions also received a big 18 points from freshman Jake Lemelman, and senior point guard Sam Prudovsky was stellar with 14 points and six assists.

North Quincy 57, Plymouth South 39 — Freshman Daithi Quinn scored a career-high 30 points as the Red Raiders (8-4) advanced to the Patriot Cup semifinals, where they’ll play host Hingham on Thursday.

Plymouth North 53, Hanover 36 — Seniors Cam Shaughnessy (14 points) and Julian Llopiz (12 points) led the way for the Eagles (8-5), who move on to face undefeated Whitman-Hanson in the semifinals of the Patriot Cup on Thursday.

Boys’ hockey

Concord-Carlisle 5, Newton South 3 — Junior Dane Carter had a hat trick and assist, passing 100 career points in the process, and the Patriots (4-3-4) advanced to the DCL Cup Division 1 final with the win at Ryan Skating Arena. Sophomore Noah Thorpe added a goal and three assists, and freshman CJ Bailey made 26 saves for C-C, which faces Waltham in Thursday’s final.

Lowell Catholic 4, Shawsheen 1 — Junior Patrick Drew and senior Declan Murphy scored a pair of goals each to give the Crusaders (4-4-1) the nonleague win at Chelmsford Forum.

Middleborough 7, Abington 4 — Junior Duncan Youngclaus notched a hat trick, and senior Jake Lagesse had a goal and two assists as Middleborough (3-2-1) prevailed in a South Shore League semifinal at Rockland Ice Arena. Middleborough will face Norwell in Thursday’s title game.

Girls’ hockey

Matignon 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Sophomore Lizzy Greeley scored a pair of goals and senior captain Alaina Aiello and sophomore Tia Picardi had single tallies as the Warriors (12-0) skated into the Catholic Central League Cup final with the convincing win at Stoneham Arena. Matignon will face the Austin Prep/St. Mary’s winner in the final.

Ethan Fuller, Brad Joyal, Craig Larson, Andrew Lin, and Steven Sousa contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.