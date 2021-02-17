Ex-Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke joins Dodgers staff as special assistant

Speaking from Glendale, Ariz., where the Dodgers report Thursday, Roenicke said he spoke with the Sox about returning in some capacity after the team rehired Alex Cora as manager. But as those discussions went on, the Dodgers reached out to him, and it was too good for the 64-year-old California native to pass up.

Roenicke told the Globe Wednesday that he has joined the Dodgers as a special assistant to the general manager, a role that includes working with players on the field during spring training.

Ron Roenicke isn’t ready to hang it up. After managing the Red Sox during last year’s disappointing, COVID-shortened season, he was not retained as manager, but has found a new job.

Advertisement

“We talked; [Cora] knew I didn’t want to come back as a bench coach,” said Roenicke. “I didn’t want to be gone seven, eight months again. He asked if I was interested in coming back and helping out, and I was.

Chaim [Bloom] and I talked too. We never got down to specifics, and then the thing with the Dodgers came up, Dave Roberts called, and it was a great fit for me.”

Roenicke was originally drafted by the Dodgers out of UCLA in 1977, spending the first seven years of his career with the club. He would later return as a coach with the major league team in 1992 and 1993, and was a minor league manager for them from 1994-98. He was also briefly on the coaching staff in 2015.

Roenicke enjoyed his longest stint as a manager with the Brewers from 2011-15, winning a division title in his first year. He joined the Sox as Cora’s bench coach in 2018, and was named manager after the Red Sox parted ways with Cora in January 2020 when his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal of 2017 came to light.

Advertisement

Roenicke was let go as manager after a 24-36 record last year. Now he’s with the defending champions, reunited with Mookie Betts and David Price, who were traded to the Dodgers before last season.

“I’m really looking forward to this job,” he said. “It can evolve into different things and fits in well with what I do. I’m here in spring training now and I’ll be here all spring. It’s a really good spot for me to fit in and hopefully accomplish something great.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.