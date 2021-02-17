Maggie Brogioli takes charge, Old Rochester girls’ basketball caps 10-0 season with South Coast title

While senior captain Meghan Horan scored a team-high 16 points, Brogioli chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks to help Old Rochester cap an undefeated season with a 41-35 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth in the South Coast Conference Tournament final Tuesday night.

Brogioli would not have it any other way.

MATTAPOISETT — Old Rochester junior Maggie Brogioli prides herself on making plays that don’t always show up in the box score. That means maintaining a relentless approach at both ends of the floor and, in some instances, laying your body on the line.

“I definitely would consider myself more of a defensive player than offensive,” said Brogioli, who also drew a pair of charges for the Bulldogs (10-0). “I’ve always been told that defense wins games, so I try to play smart and make the right decisions.”

After going 0 for 10 from the field during the first half, Horan came through in the final two quarters. She had 4 points in the third quarter before exploding in the fourth — going 3 for 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for 10 points in the frame.

Horan said Old Rochester benefitted from playing in close games throughout the year, including a 39-38 victory the team eked out Jan. 31 in their only regular-season matchup against Dighton-Rehoboth. The Bulldogs opened the SCC Tournament with a 69-24 win over Bourne before holding on for a 40-39 win over Apponequet in the semifinals.

“I think we were kind of used to having some close games, so I think that really prepared us for tonight,” said Horan, who also grabbed 13 rebounds. “I think by the fourth quarter, we were either tied or down by two and it was like, ‘It’s 0-0, we have one more quarter, let’s forget about what happened in the past and play this quarter.’”

The teams were tied at 23 heading into the fourth before Old Rochester received boosts from Horan and junior Sydnee Pires, who scored all four of her points in the last quarter.

D-R senior co-captain Megan Reilly (10 points) was the only Falcon to reach double figures. Sophomore Ella Damon had 9 points and senior co-captain Emily D’Ambrosio, who was guarded by Brogioli for much of the night, added 7.

After the game, Old Rochester first-year coach Rick Regan deflected all the attention to his players.

“I’m proud of the girls,” he said. “This is all on the girls. They do the work, they make the passes, they rebound the ball, they take the shots, they’re the ones who earned this tonight. They should be really proud.”