NBA postpones three more Spurs games amid COVID-19 outbreak

The San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among four players, the NBA said Tuesday, meaning the team will not play until Feb. 24 at Oklahoma City at the earliest. Having already postponed Tuesday’s game in Detroit, the NBA postponed three more Spurs games — at Cleveland on Wednesday, at New York on Saturday, and at Indiana on Monday — as well as two for the Hornets while contact tracing is completed. Charlotte was slated to host Chicago on Wednesday and Denver on Friday. Their games have been halted because they were the last team to play the Spurs, losing to them Sunday. Charlotte’s next possible game is now Saturday at home against Golden State. Detroit at Dallas, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed because of the severe winter weather that has hit Texas. Two games were added to this week’s slate: Detroit at Chicago on Wednesday and Denver at Cleveland on Friday. Those games were originally targeted for the second half of the season … Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday and be sidelined 4-6 weeks. Russell has missed the last three games … Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (broken right hand) will be out until after the All-Star break (March 5-10) following surgery … Magic guard Cole Anthony is out indefinitely with a fractured rib sustained last week against Portland.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder Tuesday. The NFL Network reported that the procedure “went great,” according to a source informed of the situation, and that doctors expect the Clemson product will be 100 percent for training camp. The expected top overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft has been dealing with the injury to his non-throwing shoulder for a couple of years … The Panthers will release two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the decision. Short played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but Carolina will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 … All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders, the Dolphins’ leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026, including $10 million guaranteed. Sanders tied the franchise’s single-season points record with 144 in 2020. His 36 field goals made ranked second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his field goal rate of 92% was a team record.

NHL

Stars postpone second game due to weather

The Dallas Stars postponed a second consecutive game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday after further consultation with city officials over widespread power outages attributed to extreme winter weather. The club made the latest decision almost 12 hours before the scheduled game, as opposed to the Monday night postponement that was announced less than an hour before puck drop. No makeup dates have been announced … The Flyers returned to practice after a weeklong shutdown because of COVID-19. The Flyers had 16 players on the ice, and general manager Chuck Fletcher said he expects eight more to be cleared for practice Wednesday. Philadelphia has seven players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, and coach Alain Vigneault does not expect any of them to play Thursday when the Flyers host the Rangers.

COLLEGES

BC-Georgia Tech men postponed

The Boston College men’s basketball game at Georgia Tech scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced. The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement was due to the continued quarantines and contact tracing within the Boston College program. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was moved to Wednesday last week. The postponement delays the debut of Eagles’ interim coach Scott Spinelli, who replaces Jim Christian, fired by the school Monday.

BASEBALL

Pirates, Anderson close on deal

Looking to add depth to their rotation, the Pirates are closing in on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with lefthander Tyler Anderson. The 31-year-old went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season for San Francisco … Righthander Mike Fiers is staying with the Oakland Athletics, finalizing his one-year, $3.5 million contract. Fiers, who went 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 2020, reported to the club’s spring training facility and passed a physical … The Rangers acquired righthander Josh Sborz from the Dodgers for minor league pitcher Jhan Zambrano. The trade comes five days after the Dodgers designated Sborz for assignment while signing free agent Trevor Bauer … The Braves beat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration, and the shortstop will earn $6 million rather than his request for $6.7 million. The 27-year-old hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats in 2020.

SOCCER

Salah, Mané lift Liverpool to victory

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané pounced on defensive mistakes in the second half to score six-time European champion Liverpool’s goals in a 2-0 win over Leipzig in a Champions League match in Budapest. The first leg of the teams’ round of 16 match was played in Hungary because of German restrictions on arrivals from Britain amid the pandemic. Liverpool hosts the second leg on March 10 … Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to rout host Barcelona, 4-1, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Lionel Messi put Barcelona in front by converting a first-half penalty but Mbappé led PSG’s comeback in the absence of the injured Neymar in the teams’ first meeting in nearly four years. The second leg will be on March 10 in Paris.

MISCELLANY

Tight finish leads to double golds at Alpine worlds

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger was talking to reporters when she learned that her silver medal in the parallel giant slalom event had been upgraded to a tie for gold at the Alpine world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The women’s two-run final between Marta Bassino and Liensberger ended in a tie, and organizers initially declared the Italian the winner as she came from behind in the second leg. However, that was an old rule which is no longer valid. Bronze went to France’s Tessa Worley, who defeated American Paula Moltzan. In the men’s final, Mathieu Faivre won both runs against Croatian Filip Zubcic to earn France its first gold of the worlds … A global boxing qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics has been canceled and a European event was postponed from April to June due to pandemic-related travel issues. Boxers worldwide were to compete for 53 Tokyo spots at a Paris tournament in June. Those places will now be allocated equally across continents by world rankings based on results since 2017. Olympic entries from Africa and the Asia-Oceania region will be allocated by rankings while boxers in the Americas and Europe can still qualify in the ring. An Americas tournament is slated for May 10-16 in Buenos Aires, and European qualifiers should be in June at a venue to be decided.