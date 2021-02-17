Red Sox working deal to send two pitchers to Rays in exchange for No. 13 prospect in Tampa system

Hernández, 23, was recently ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Rays system. He posted impressive offensive numbers from 2016-18, including a .284/.339/.494 line with 21 homers in 109 games as a 21-year-old in Single-A Bowling Green in 2018, but saw his numbers dip to .265/.299/.397 with nine homers in 103 games with High-A Port Charlotte in 2019.

The Red Sox and Rays are close to swinging a trade that would send pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Chris Mazza – both recently designated for assignment by the Red Sox to open spots on the 40-man roster – to Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernández and another prospect, according to a major league source.

The Sox will also acquire Nick Sogard, a 2019 12th rounder, in the deal, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. Sogard hit .290/.405/.313 in his pro debut in the New York-Penn League in 2019.

Springs, a 28-year-old lefthanded reliever, had a 7.08 ERA in 20⅓ innings with the Sox last year, but struck out 28 batters and walked seven. He was acquired by the Sox prior to the 2020 season from the Rangers in exchange for Sam Travis.

Mazza, 31, went 1-2 with a 4.80 ERA in nine games (six starts), striking out 29 and walking 15 in 30 innings. He’d been claimed off waivers from the Mets following the 2019 season.

