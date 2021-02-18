BSO picks Gail Samuel, longtime LA Philharmonic executive, for president and CEO

In Los Angeles, Samuel has filled a variety of key posts during her quarter-century career with the the LA Phil, which boasts the largest operating budget of any orchestra in the country. She currently serves as the orchestra’s chief operating officer and president of the Hollywood Bowl, which has thrived under her leadership as a lucrative cultural magnet, serving as the orchestra’s summer home, but also presenting a vibrant mix of other musical offerings.

The appointment ends a 10-month international search to replace Mark Volpe, who announced early last year that he would retire after leading the BSO for more than two decades . Samuel, 53, will start her new role June 21, becoming the eighth president — and first woman — to lead the BSO in its 140-year history.

Gail Samuel, a longtime executive with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, once dubbed “the most important orchestra in America,” was named Thursday as the next president and chief executive officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

In Boston, she will oversee the BSO’s sprawling cultural footprint, including the symphony orchestra, the Boston Pops, Tanglewood, and variety of new initiatives aimed at expanding the organization’s cultural reach.

“This is a stellar, stellar orchestra,” Samuel said when reached by phone. “There’s a lot of opportunity to think about all of those pieces, how they fit together, and how they can fit together to be more and more relevant in the Boston community.”

Barbara W. Hostetter, chair-elect of the board of trustees, said the search committee sought an astute leader with a passion for the art form and business acumen who could help expand the organization and reach new audiences.

“Gail is the rare leader who meets and exceeds all of these requirements,” Hostetter, who chaired the search committee, said in a statement. “Her understanding of classical music, business, and most importantly, the critical intersection of the two, is impressive, and we look forward to her skilled stewardship of the BSO.”

Samuel, the daughter of public school music teachers, worked at Tanglewood early in her career, an experience she credits with helping set her trajectory as an arts administrator.

“It was really through doing that at Tanglewood that I kind of figured out this was the right path for me,” said Samuel, who studied violin. “So to have this opportunity at this point in my career, it feels really kind of surreal, and also really right.”

As president, Samuel will helm one of the country’s most storied symphony orchestras, replete with a $509 million endowment and a pre-pandemic operating budget of more than $100 million. She will also take the reins at a fraught passage in the BSO’s history: Nearly a year into the pandemic, the orchestra has lost an estimated $51.5 million in revenue. It had to cancel the 2020 Tanglewood season, scrap scores of concerts, endure a painful round of layoffs, and negotiate a new contract with musicians, substantially reducing their pay.

The orchestra hasn’t given in-person performances at Symphony Hall since March. It’s not clear when performances will resume, and convincing audiences it’s safe to return while also shoring up the BSO’s finances will be an immediate challenge.

“The good news is that this has been a well-positioned organization before this,” said Samuel, who added they would “follow the science” when it comes to reopening. “There may be some trepidation. At the same time, I think there’s really a pent up need for collective human experiences, and that’s what we do.”

Meanwhile, the country’s broader reckoning with social justice and structural racism has placed new urgency on the orchestra’s efforts to appeal to broader audiences while fashioning itself as a less Eurocentric organization.

In that regard, Samuel will undoubtedly draw on lessons from the LA Phil, which has laced itself into communities across Los Angeles through innovative programs such as Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, which provides free instruments, instruction, and performance opportunities to young people from underserved communities.

But Samuel, who said issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion were among her top priorities, declined to outline specific ideas, saying she still had a lot of learning and listening to do about Boston and the BSO.

“This is a different organization,” she said. “There are lots of interesting ways to connect with broader audiences.”

Still, she said, YOLA’s impact has profoundly shaped her thinking about the role of community engagement and education in a symphony orchestra.

“I’ve seen how an education program that is truly central to an organization — not around the edges, but truly central — can change not only the lives of a bunch of students and their families, but also can change the organization, and how we think about ourselves,” she said.

Samuel began working at the LA Phil as orchestra manager in 1993. She was promoted to general manager in 1997 and has since held a variety of key positions, including COO in 2012, and executive director in 2015.

She’s been considered a strong internal candidate for the role of president and CEO at the LA Phil during recent leadership changes, twice serving in an acting capacity.

“Gail’s impact on the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and by extension, the Los Angeles arts community, was widespread and cannot be overstated,” said BSO board chair Susan W. Paine. “[W]e are eager to have Gail’s wisdom and expertise in Boston, particularly as we look to grow and engage with a changing Boston in new and exciting ways.”

