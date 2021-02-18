Despite low points, ‘Your Honor’ achieved ratings highs

“Your Honor” left the air last weekend after a season that, despite its very strong start, devolved into serious over-plottedness and at times inadvertent humor. It became work watching Bryan Cranston’s Judge Michael Desiato break bad badly, with twists and turns that led nowhere, and slowly. The more balls Michael had in the air, as he tried to cover up his son’s accident, the sillier it all began to seem.

The finale was maddening, with an unnecessary and infuriating last-minute twist (which I won’t spoil here, in case there are masochists still hoping to watch). The writers had set up far too much to resolve satisfyingly, so I was not surprised. Somewhere out there in the TV cosmos, loose threads from “Your Honor” are floating into eternity.