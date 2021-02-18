Local bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 14

1. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

3. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

4. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

5. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

7. The Sanatorium Sarah Pearse Pamela Dorman Books

8. My Year Abroad Chang-rae Lee Riverhead

9. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

10. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

Advertisement

2. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (Eds.) One World

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. Keep Sharp Sanjay Gupta S&S

5. Think Again Adam Grant Viking

6. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Sukeika Jaouad Random House

8. The Splendid and the Vile Erik Larson Crown

9. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

10. Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future Elizabeth Kolbert Crown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

2. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

3. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Home Body Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel

7. Devotions Mary Oliver Penguin

8. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

10. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

Advertisement

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

3. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

5. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

7. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power Dey Street Books

8. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

9. The Body Is Not an Apology Sonya Renee Taylor Berrett-Koehler

10. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 14. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.