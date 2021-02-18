Virtual author readings Feb. 21-Feb. 27

Rio Cortez and Lauren Semmer (” The ABC’s of Black History ”) read at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story .

Bill Gates (”How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need”) is in conversation with Savannah Guthrie at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Joanne Samuel Goldblum and Colleen Shaddox (”Broke in America: Seeing, Understanding, and Ending U.S. Poverty”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Anna Malaika Tubbs (”The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation”) is in conversation with L’Merchie Frazier at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library ... Jonathan Cohn (”The Ten Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage”) is in conversation with E.J. Dionne at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Susan Conley (”Landslide”) is in conversation with Maryanne O’Hara (”Little Matches”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Rebecca Mahoney (”The Valley and the Flood”) is in conversation with Sarah Glenn Marsh (”Reign of the Fallen”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Emily St. John Mandel (”The Glass Hotel”) is in conversation with Isaac Fitzgerald (”How to Be a Pirate”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Jason Reynolds (“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You”) reads at 4 p.m. at Lesley University ... Amy B. Scher (“How to Heal Yourself From Depression When No One Else Can: A Self-Guided Program to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library.

WEDNESDAY

Ali Benjamin (”The Smash-Up”) is in conversation with Nell Freudenberger (”Lost and Wanted”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Nancy Johnson (”The Kindest Lie”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum (”The Lost Family”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Patricia Lockwood (”No One Is Talking About This”) is in conversation with Jenny Offill (”Weather”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Jennie Stephens (”Diversifying Power: Why We Need Antiracist, Feminist Leadership on Climate and Energy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library ... Véronique Tadjo (”In the Company of Men”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Serena Burdick (”Find Me in Havana”) is in conversation with Greer Macallister (”The Arctic Fury”) and Judithe Little (”The Chanel Sisters”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Brian McLaren (”Faith After Doubt”) is in conversation with Greg Epstein (”Good Without God”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Zak Salih (”Let’s Get Back to the Party”) is in conversation with Nick White (”How to Survive a Summer”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Tim Harford (”The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics”) is in conversation with Maria Konnikova (”The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Robert Krim and Alan R. Earls (”Boston Made: From Revolution to Robotics, Innovations that Changed the World”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Madhav Misra (”Labyrinth of the Wind”) reads at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

