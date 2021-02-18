Mass. investor known as ‘Roaring Kitty’ to tell Congress he didn’t coordinate on GameStop stock

Gill, known on his YouTube channel as “Roaring Kitty” and on Reddit as “Deep[Expletive]Value,” is scheduled to testify before the US House Committee on Financial Services alongside other key players in January’s wild increase in GameStop’s stock. Others set to appear include top executives from a hedge fund that reportedly took big losses on a bet against GameStop, from the retail trading app Robinhood, and from Reddit.

Keith Gill, the Wilmington man whose big bet on GameStop stock made him the face of a stunning market rally, is set to tell a Congressional committee Thursday that he was simply an investor who believed in the retailer’s business — and that he was not involved in any coordinated effort to affect the stock price.

Advertisement

In written testimony delivered to the committee, Gill characterizes himself as a regular person who made a “risky” investment in GameStop because he believed that prevailing market attitudes about the company’s worth were wrong.

He has said on Reddit that an initial investment of about $53,000 had paid off to the tune of millions of dollars.

“My investment skills had reached a level where I felt sharing them publicly could help others,” Gill said in his testimony. “I also thought that by sharing my own ideas and accepting critiques, I would be able to identify holes in my analysis”

The Congressional hearing comes as Gill faces an inquiry from the office of Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, which is looking into whether Gill’s social media activity complied with state regulations.

Gill, who until last month worked for the financial services company MassMutual, holds licenses to sell most kinds of investments and offer financial advice. A key question for regulators is whether Gill’s online posts were a private hobby or a professional endeavor that should have been disclosed to his employer.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Gill and his former employer were named as defendants in a proposed class-action lawsuit that claimed he misled retail investors who bought shares of GameStop during its 1,700 percent rally only to suffer losses when the stock quickly gave back most of those gains.

MassMutual has said it is reviewing the matter.

GameStop, which traded for most of last year in the $4 to $5 range, late last month briefly hit $483 per share. On Thursday morning, it was just under $46.

Gill, in his written testimony, characterized his investing as a personal pursuit.

“I want to be clear about what I am not. I am not a hedge fund. I do not have clients, and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions. I am an individual investor,” the testimony said. “My investment in GameStop and my posts on social media were entirely my own.”

He also noted that, before the GameStop rally, his online activity got little attention even from fellow users. He described his audience at the end of last year as “tiny.”

“The reality was people didn’t really care about boring, repetitive analysis of GameStop and other stocks, and that was fine,” Gill said. “For those of us who did care, the stream provided us an outlet for refining our fundamentals-based thesis. We were able to analyze events in real-time and keep each other honest.”

The testimony also provides some personal details about Gill, a married father of one who grew up in Brockton and was a star runner at Stonehill College. Despite his jocular posts online, he has shared relatively little about his life.

Advertisement

Gill said the investment success was a bright spot in a difficult 2020, a year in which his sister, Sara, died unexpectedly. He also said that when he landed the job at MassMutual in 2019, it was a respite from a long period of professional uncertainty as he bounced between jobs in the financial industry.

The increase in the his stock holdings around the holidays gave him and his family something to be happy about, Gill said.

“It brought me tremendous joy to share good news with my family for a change,” the testimony said. “I am grateful to be able to give back to my community and to support my family, most of all my wife Caroline who has stuck with me through very tough times.”

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.









Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.