Nestle sells unit including Poland Spring

Global food giant Nestle is selling its bottled-water brands in North America for $4.3 billion to a pair of private-equity firms that hope to reinvigorate sales. Brands including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Arrowhead, Ozarka, Zephyrhill, and Pure Life will be sold to a subsidiary of One Rock Capital Partners and investment firm Metropoulos & Co. The deal, which is expected to close this spring, will create one of the largest beverage companies in the country. Dean Metropoulos, who previously led turnarounds at Hostess Brands and Pabst Brewing Co., will be serve as chairman and interim CEO of the independent company that will house the brands acquired from Nestle. Swiss-based Nestle said it intends to sharpen its focus on its international premium water brands, including Perrier, S. Pellegrino, and Acqua Panna, which were not part of the deal. The new owners, meanwhile, hope to boost the bottled-water brands, which have seen slower sales growth in recent years. Nestle’s North American water business has 27 production facilities and more than 7,000 employees. It sources water from 38 active springs throughout the nation. In Maine, home to Poland Spring, a water rights group is worried that the new owners will backtrack on agreements with local communities. “This water connects to all of us and should be stewarded by the local communities who depend on them, not negotiated away behind closed doors, exploited and exported by corporations for privatized profit,” said Nickie Sekera of Community Water Justice. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Might be time for Lone Star State to not go it alone

The top US energy regulator said he is prepared to support “the imposition of new mandatory standards” to ensure that the power crisis gripping Texas doesn’t repeat itself. “We’ll be in a joint inquiry to assess how this can be prevented next time extreme weather occur,” Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Rich Glick said during the agency’s monthly meeting Thursday. “We need to ensure the result of these inquiries don’t just sit on the shelf gathering dust.” The agency previously released guidance calling for generators to prepare for extreme weather after a 2011 cold snap led to outages, but has no authority to order such changes in Texas’s power market, which falls outside federal jurisdiction by design. Glick acknowledged that his agency has a limited role to play when it comes to Texas’s grid but emphasized it’s nevertheless responsible for “protecting the system reliability, including in Texas.” As millions of people endured a third day without power, former Texas governor Rick Perry defiantly proclaimed that Texans would spend even longer in the freezing cold if it meant thwarting Democrats who want to address climate change with new regulations. ’'Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,’' Perry, who also served as the Trump administration’s energy secretary, said in a blog post. — GLOBE NEWS SERVICES

CURRENCY

Nothing virtual about gains in Bitcoin ETF

North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its first day of trading, with investors exchanging $145 million worth of shares. After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto, although Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement. The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year, spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets, it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SPORTS MARKETING

Celtics seeks to encourage Black-owned businesses

The Boston Celtics and new team sponsor Vistaprint have committed $1 million to launch a grant program for Black-owned businesses across New England. The Power Forward Small Business Grant program will be administered by the NAACP, in partnership with startup Hello Alice. The $25,000 grants will be awarded on a rolling basis. To be eligible, company owners need to have 25 or fewer employees, and show the impact their respective businesses has had on their communities. Applications will be reviewed by reps for the Celtics and Vistaprint based on the expressed need, the demonstrated community impact, and the plans for using the money. The grant program is part of Vistaprint’s multi-year sponsorship of the Celtics, announced in November, as well as the Boston Celtics United for Social Justice initiative. ― JON CHESTO

RETAIL

For Walmart earnings, a mixed shopping bag

Walmart is raising wages for 425,000 of its 1.5 million US workers and is investing $14 billion this year to speed up its distribution network as the nation’s largest retailer navigates vast industry changes that were accelerated by the pandemic. Walmart Inc. reported a mixed performance Thursday for the fourth quarter. It swung to a loss partly due to costs related to the pandemic, and the sale of its Japan and UK divisions. But sales surged by 7.4 percent in the period that includes the critical holiday shopping season. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 8.6 percent, up from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter. While online sales surged 69 percent, that is down from an 80 percent spike in the prior period and it was the slowest growth since the pandemic began. The company also said it expects overall sales to moderate this year. Shares dipped 6.5 percent to close at 137.66. It was the steepest one-day sell off in about a year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RESTAURANTS

McDonald’s pledges to increase diversity in management

McDonald’s Corp. said it is tying 15 percent of executives’ bonuses to meeting targets including diversity and inclusion and began disclosing data on the racial makeup of its workforce, major steps by one of the largest US companies to better reflect the population. Among the information McDonald’s is releasing for the first time is a full breakdown of US employees by race, ethnicity, and gender, a victory for transparency advocates and investors increasingly pressing companies to do more to address the country’s deeply rooted social inequality. In addition to publicly releasing its worker demographics — contained on a form known as EEO-1 that corporations are required to give to the US government — the fast-food giant laid out a plan to increase the number of people of color in its US management ranks and to achieve gender parity worldwide, according to a filing Thursday. “We cannot be complacent in our pursuit to better ourselves and our communities. Few brands in the world have our size and reach,” McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempczinski wrote in a memo to employees Thursday viewed by Bloomberg News. As part of its new metrics, McDonald’s is targeting 35 percent of US senior management to be from underrepresented groups by 2025, up from 29 percent currently. It also aims for 45 percent women in senior roles worldwide by the same year, compared with 37 percent now. Like other big American companies, McDonald’s has a complicated history when it comes to diversity. It has won praise for championing Black business ownership, but some Black franchisees recently filed suit, saying they were steered toward crime-ridden neighborhoods and set up to fail. McDonald’s disputes that characterization. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

