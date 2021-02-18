Pressley proposes guaranteed jobs

“A federal job guarantee would address the current unemployment crisis, make our economy more resilient, begin to close the racial and gender income gaps and lay the foundation for truly a just and equitable economic recovery,” Pressley, who represents Massachusetts’ Seventh District, said during a call with reporters.

Pressley on Thursday introduced a resolution in the US House that calls on the government to make having a job a legal right and to create public works programs as a means to bring that about.

Representative Ayanna Pressley is proposing that the federal government guarantee every American a job as millions are still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Millions of Americans remain unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The labor market showed only modest growth in January as nonfarm payrolls increased by just 49,000, according to a Labor Department report released on Feb. 5. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent, but still remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Pressley’s “sense of the House” resolution wouldn’t create a law requiring such a guarantee or establish a mechanism to do so. It calls for the federal government to create public jobs for adults seeking employment. Programs could include positions involving professional care for children and older people, as well as community infrastructure projects and development of affordable housing.

Pressley emphasized inequities in the labor market recovery and the impact a guaranteed job would have on minority communities. She said a federal guarantee is a way to help address systemic inequalities that have kept minorities from full participation in the economy.

“Our ongoing struggle for civil rights demands our collective action to uplift the dignity, humanity, and freedom of every member of our society and that begins with a federal job guarantee,” Pressley said.

The Labor Department report showed that 9.2 percent of African Americans and 8.6 percent of Hispanics were unemployed in January compared to 5.7 percent of white Americans.

Advertisement

Pressley said she has been urging the Biden administration to push forward with bold policy plans and will work to make the federal job guarantee a part of those efforts.

She added that she has not yet spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of House leadership about the resolution, so it’s not clear when or whether it would get a vote.