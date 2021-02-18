Why can’t the Massachusetts vaccine website work better?

State officials won’t say exactly what went wrong, but in a radio appearance midday, Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged his staff had not prepared properly for the onslaught of traffic in the first hours that residents 65 and older or with two qualifying chronic illnesses were first able to book vaccine appointments.

The latest and most spectacular failure occurred Thursday morning, when the state’s main vaccine scheduling site repeatedly crashed under heavy traffic from thousands of newly-eligible residents chasing the few available appointments.

Massachusetts is a global leader in heavy-duty technology fields such as robotics and artificial intelligence, yet the state government is having a nightmarish time building a simple website to let residents easily book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“Its awful and it’s going to get fixed and I’m going to work very hard to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Baker said on the Boston Public Radio show on WGBH radio. “My hair’s on fire about the whole thing. I can’t begin to tell you how pissed off I am.”

Technology professionals speculated that one explanation is the state simply did not have enough computer capacity to handle the traffic at the vaccination website.

“The critical thing in all of this is preparation,” said Mani Sundaram, chief information officer at Akamai Technologies, a Cambridge company that manages worldwide delivery of Internet data.

Akamai works with government agencies across the US, offering a service called Vaccine Edge to help manage vaccine distribution. And as part of its setup process, Akamai runs stress tests designed to simulate a sudden surge of traffic, whether from legitimate vaccine seekers or from bot attacks generated by online criminals. It is unclear if the Baker administration performed a similar trial, though such practices are common in technology.

Massachusetts legislators said the computer failure will be a central part of their oversight investigation into the state’s various stumbles on the vaccine front.

“We need to learn more about the complexities,” said state Rep. Bill Driscoll, the House chairman of the legislature’s committee on COVID-19 preparedness, which already had scheduled a hearing for Feb. 25 to address public complaints the website was too difficult to use. “We want to get to the bottom of why Massachusetts is so seemingly underprepared.”

Driscoll said he’s been getting an earful from voters about how hard it is to schedule a vaccine appointment. “I’ve heard from constituents in my own district...People I know personally that are now eligible. They’re technologically savvy but they still are finding things a little bit tough to navigate.”

The state’s official vaccine booker was so dysfunctional Thursday morning that residents were turning to an alternative home-made website developed by a software executive who has been at home on maternity leave.

Olivia Adams said she experienced a surge in traffic on her website, macovidvaccines.com, but some people were unable to use it to make appointments at major vaccination locations like Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, because of the problems with the state system. Even so, despite the traffic, Adams said her own web site did not crash.

“We had like thousands of requests per minute,” she said.

To keep up with traffic, Adams designed her cloud-based system with ample capacity to handle the extra visits.

After Thursday morning’s debacle, Baker said the state is considering a centralized registration system, of the kind that Burlington-based Everbridge developed for the state of West Virginia, that lets people sign up by making a single visit to a state-sponsored website. Baker cautioned that such a system would be more complicated to manage in Massachusetts, which has a much larger population and many more individual vaccine providers than West Virginia.

Still, state officials have known for months that a vaccine was coming. Why weren’t they ready?

“A lot of things could have been done a lot better, a lot sooner,” said Stuart Madnick, director of the cybersecurity center at the MIT Sloan School of Management.









Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.