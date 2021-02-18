Landlords “don’t seem to acknowledge that there’s anything special about these restaurants,” Harker said in an interview with the Globe in June.

Eastern Standard opened in 2005, helmed by gregarious restaurateur Garrett Harker. Harker has been locked in negotiations with UrbanMeritage, the real estate group that owns the Hotel Commonwealth’s retail properties, for years.

The Boston restaurant scene was dealt yet another blow Thursday with the news that Kenmore Square’s Eastern Standard will not reopen. The closure was confirmed by a representative for the restaurant, who said that sister establishments Island Creek Oyster Bar and the Hawthorne are also permanently closed. All three are within the Hotel Commonwealth. The Burlington branch of Island Creek will remain open.

The silver-haired, charismatic Harker was a charming presence in the bustling Eastern Standard dining room, moving easily among colorful locals, enchanted visitors, and Fenway Park throngs. The brasserie-style space was festooned with cherry-red booths and a long marble bar that held aloft local celebrities, neighborhood characters, and exhausted restaurant industry workers eager for late-night oysters and fernet. Mirrors and low lighting added to the glamour and buzz. An outdoor patio was the perfect spot to make up, break up, or people-watch. Satisfying bone marrow, steak tartare, and baked rigatoni were almost beside the point.

Next door, the 10-year-old Hawthorne was a craft cocktail pioneer, helmed by expert mixologist Jackson Cannon and styled like a proper living room. In a town known for beer bars, it stood out as a sophisticated hideaway. Island Creek Oyster Bar, meanwhile, was a festive, friendly spot for Island Creek oysters (of course), lobster rolls, and a colossal seafood casserole prepared by Jeremy Sewall, known for Brookline’s Lineage.

On a good night, the entire block pulsed with electricity. Now these restaurants join the ranks of beloved local haunts recently lost to time, from high-end landmarks such as Aujourd-Hui, L’Espalier, and Locke-Ober to memory-laced standbys such as the Border Café, Deep Ellum, and Gaslight.

As for Harker, he posted what many interpreted as a foreboding farewell message in May, when Eastern Standard officially marked 15 years at the dawn of the pandemic.

“I just never could imagine for a second that I wouldn’t have ES in my life,” he wrote.





