The Langham, Boston returns, MarketStreet Lynnfield plans new openings, and a busy taqueria branches out

Finally, The OkiPoké plans a spring debut, with Hawaiian-inspired poké bowls, burritos and salads, and ramen with sauces, mix-ins, and crunchy toppings.

GFG (short for “Greek From Greece”) café also opens this summer, with Mediterranean grocery products as well as pies, wraps, kebabs, and sweets.

Coming soon: MarketStreet Lynnfield (600 Market St.) plans a slew of openings this summer. On the horizon: Alchemy , serving a New American menu, plus sushi and craft cocktails. It’s a larger offshoot of the Gloucester original, with 297 seats, outdoor bars, and a patio.

Reopenings: The Langham, Boston (250 Franklin St. at Oliver Street) is slated to launch Grana and The Fed bar in June, when the hotel reopens after a renovation. The Italian restaurant will initially serve breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch.

Openings: Arlington and Beverly’s popular La Victoria taqueria softly opens a new branch in Belmont Center this week (66 Leonard St. at Alexander Avenue); expect tacos, tortas on soft telera bread, enchiladas, and burritos.

Chef Douglass Williams at MIDA.

Benefits: Wine and carbs for a cause: Support the Greater Boston Food Bank with a special event hosted by the South End’s MIDA, the Urban Grape, and the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts on Sunday, Feb. 28. Listen to chef Douglass Williams, Urban Grape founder and CEO TJ Douglas, and BECMA director Segun Idowu discuss hospitality, community, and Black leadership over brunch; pick up wine and pasta at MIDA (782 Tremont St. at Massachusetts Avenue), then log on at 1 p.m. for the chat. Tickets are $90; the event starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the GBFB. Learn more at www.midaboston.com.

Wine: The Urban Grape (303 Columbus Ave. at Clarendon Street) is busy in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, March 2, the wine shop hosts Grammy winner and winemaker Mary J. Blige for a virtual tasting and an introduction of her two new Sun Goddess wines. Buy the wines and a ticket to their Zoom chat at www.urbangrape.shop. The event kicks off at 7 p.m.

