Loudon Wainwright III is full of meds and memories

Folk singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III has spent much of his auspicious career touring, so staying put at his home on Shelter Island, off the coast of eastern Long Island, for the better part of the past year has been a treat. And while he hasn’t been able to tour, Wainwright has been busy making music and, more recently, organizing a benefit in memory of his best friend, fellow musician (and actor) George Gerdes, who died Jan. 1. The event, which will be streamed live (in partnership with City Winery and Mandolin; visit www.citywinery.com/boston for tickets and information) will be held on Feb. 23, with proceeds going to Gerdes’s partner, Judy Johns. In addition to Wainwright, performers — many of whom will sing Gerdes’s songs — include Richard Thompson, Suzanne Vega, and Steve Forbert. “George was a wonderful songwriter. I’m a huge fan of his work [which] was, in my opinion, underappreciated,” said Wainwright. “Many other people feel the same way, including some of the people who are in this show, so we’re going to honor his music, really. That’s what it’s all about.” Wainwright, 74, was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., raised in Bedford Village, N.Y., and now lives with his girlfriend, Susan Morrison — articles editor at The New Yorker magazine — on Shelter Island. We caught up with the father of four (and grandfather of three), to talk about all things travel.

Actually, due to the pandemic, I’ve been living for the last nine months in my favorite vacation destination, which is my summer place, way out on eastern Long Island. Instead of barbecuing, we now eat pizza huddled around the fire pit.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Pizza, olives, and vodka.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Due to work, I’ve traveled so much in the last half century that there aren’t many locations left on my travel bucket list. Guam? Just because it’s there and I like the sound of the word.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My meds — for a description, Google my song “My Meds.”

Aisle or window?

The window’s safer for older guys these days, but I prefer the aisle — easier toilet access.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

In 1956, my brother, sister, and I traveled with our mom on the Santa Fe Super Chief [passenger train] from LA to New York. I have a memory of seeing coyotes whizzing by from my lower berth window as we roared through the Southwest late at night.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Because I usually travel to work and I work at night, my afternoon siesta is essential. To quote myself: “No nap, I’m crap.”

Best travel tip?

Leave early.

JULIET PENNINGTON