Arlington police officer on leave amid investigation into detainment of Somerville man

The investigation will include a review of videos posted to social media and the department’s policies and procedures, including the use of force policy, the statement said.

An outside investigator is conducting a review of the detainment after the man posted “his feelings about his interaction with Arlington Police on social media,” Arlington Police Chief Juliann Flaherty said in a statement.

An Arlington police officer is on leave amid an investigation into the detainment last week of a Somerville man as part of an alleged drug trafficking operation, possibly involving human trafficking, at a local hotel, the police chief announced Wednesday.

The statement did not specify what the social media post said.

Flaherty has been in contact with the Somerville man, the statement said.

The detainment occurred during a foot pursuit in an investigation into an alleged drug packaging and distribution operation with possible human trafficking elements outside of a hotel on Massachusetts Avenue, the statement said.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel on Feb. 10 at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a wanted felon in a room who matched the description of a suspect who allegedly previously damaged a room at the hotel and left without paying the bill, the statement said. There was also allegedly the noise of a woman yelling coming from the room, according to the statement.

After officers knocked on the door, at least one suspect fled from the ground window, the statement said.

During the pursuit, police arrested the primary suspect of the investigation, a fugitive from justice who allegedly had a large amount of heroin on him, the statement said. Investigators also found two women inside the hotel room and evidence of drug preparation and packaging.

The man arrested was not identified in the statement.

Police also detained a man from Somerville who allegedly had “a quantity of marijuana on him, which was over the legal limit in Massachusetts,” a scale, and baggies, the statement said.

The man from Somerville is not being identified by police because no charges have been filed against him, the statement said.

“It is my sincere commitment that every interaction between members of the public and members of the Arlington Police Department be a fair and professional one, where the intentions of officers are made known and the utmost courtesy and respect for safety and dignity is shown at all times,” Flaherty said in the statement.

