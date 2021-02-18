Baby boomers express frustration and disappointment with state’s vaccine appointment website

“My husband and I sat down and went online, and everything crashed,” she said.

But her excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she tried to use the state’s online vaccine finder tool.

Pam Yunker, 69, of Framingham, woke up well before 8 a.m. Thursday, excited to have the opportunity to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Like many other users who tried to access vaxfinder.mass.gov Thursday morning, Yunker was unable to get to the site to schedule an appointment. Instead, she found herself staring at a white screen anchored by an orange octopus-like logo with a question mark floating above its head. The message below it read: “This application crashed. If you are a visitor, please try again shortly. If you are the owner of this application, check your logs for errors, or restart your app.”

Yunker described the experience as “beyond frustrating.”

“I was so excited to be able to do this,” she said in a telephone interview. “I felt like we were given false hope. They told us, ‘You’re eligible,’ but hold on, you won’t be able to have an appointment.”

The state “had months to prepare” for this, she said.

“This is a fail,” she said.

Theresa Chaklos, 64, of Burlington, encountered similar problems when she tried to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment Thursday morning. She said she has medical conditions that make her eligible to receive the vaccine, and tried several times to schedule an appointment. She said the website kept crashing, and when she finally got through and made it to the point of scheduling an appointment, all of the slots were full.

“It’s so disrespectful. It’s ridiculous,” she said in a telephone interview.

Chaklos described the website as “inefficient” and “poorly designed.”

She said she contacted state Representative Kenneth Gordon and left a voicemail for Governor Charlie Baker expressing her concerns.

“I refuse to sit at my computer and/or phone all day and keep checking a website that is not reliable,” Chaklos wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “I have decided to wait until the Governor comes to his senses and returns the vaccines to the hospitals. I only hope I do not contract coronavirus now after staying safe and healthy from it for nearly a year.”

Paul Mahony, 71, of Amesbury, was among the lucky ones to secure an appointment Thursday morning. He said he bypassed the state website entirely and went directly to Curative.com, the website of a COVID-19 testing company that was offering appointments at the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers.

Mahony said he used both his desktop computer and phone to access the website at 8 a.m., and then just kept refreshing the page until an available slot showed up.

“I just kept clicking and clicking,” he said in a telephone interview.

About a half an hour later, he was able to lock in an appointment at the Doubletree for 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Mahony said he was glad he didn’t try to use the state’s website.

“I just assumed that it was going to be a problem,” he said. “I just figured that everybody in the world was going to be on them.”

Mahony said he hopes the problems are addressed so more people can be vaccinated.

“I think the governor has done a pretty poor job throughout the vaccination process, considering the resources that are available in this state. This really shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.