Baker may send National Guard down south to pick up COVID-19 vaccine supply

“We may have some real issues with supply delivery this week,” Baker said during remote remarks to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “We have been told it would be a few days late, based on some of the issues around weather in other parts of the country. But we got told last night that we might see a significant delay in our next” shipment.

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that the state may send the National Guard down south to pick up shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine earmarked for Massachusetts, with weather issues threatening to disrupt the normal supply chain.

Advertisement

Baker’s comments came as the state was continuing to grapple with the fallout Thursday from an early morning crash of the Vaxfinder website for booking appointments to get the shot.

The governor said of the weather issue, “you’ll probably see news later this morning about us and other states sort of trying to take this one into our own hands.”

And that, Baker said, could mean guard involvement.

“We’re currently talking to the National Guard about, and they will do this, about going down to Kentucky and Tennessee, which is where this stuff is currently located, and bringing it back,” Baker said. “And what we just need to do is make sure that the federal government is going to let the National Guard do this for us.”

Getting the supply to Massachusetts is vitally important, he added.

“We can’t afford to go what will be almost a week without getting any new doses from the feds and continue to maintain the appointment schedules that people here expect and anticipate we’ll be able to maintain. The process of getting 4 and 1/2 million people, 5 million people vaccinated at 120,000 first doses a week — I mean, you folks can all do the math. That will take a very long time, which is one of the reasons why so many governors are really anxious to see what happens with the J&J vaccination, which is currently in front of the FDA and I think is supposed to be reviewed and decided on next week.”

Advertisement









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.