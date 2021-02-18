Cornel West threatens to leave Harvard, a second time

If West follows through on the threat, it would be his second departure from the university, where he teaches in the law school, divinity school, and Department of African and African American Studies. West first departed in 2002 after a public spat with then president Lawrence Summers over the quality of West’s scholarship and the depth of the university’s commitment to affirmative action.

Harvard University professor Cornel West, the well known philosopher, progressive political activist, and outspoken social critic, is threatening to leave Harvard University after he said the administration disrespected him by denying his request to be considered for tenure.

“It is once again this issue of just not putting up with being disrespected,” West said Thursday in his first interview about his possible departure.

West said he has been teaching courses via Zoom during the pandemic from his home in Cambridge. He spent much of 2019 and early 2020 traveling the country as co-chairman of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

“And it’s sad you have to go through this again,” he said. “Really, I never would have thought that I would have to go through it again. But I wasn’t raised to put up being disrespected or tolerate disrespect. I don’t try to negotiate respect.”

A Harvard spokesman disputed West’s characterization of events but did not deny that West’s request for tenure had been declined at this time.

West, 67, earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard in 1973. After he left Harvard the first time he joined the faculty at Princeton University, where he taught until 2012 when he left to teach at Union Theological Seminary in New York.

When he returned to Harvard in 2017, West was appointed as a nontenured Professor of the Practice of Public Philosophy appointed jointly to the Harvard Divinity School and the Harvard Department of African and African American Studies.

West said Thursday that this issue began when, after a positive five-year review this year, he asked to be considered for the tenure process.

“I just wanted stability and continuity because I could be fired at any time or pushed out at any time. And I’m at the point in my life where I just have to have some kind of sense of what the future looks like,” he said.

West said his request was denied based on the substance of his work.

“What I’m told is it’s too risky. And these are quotes. It’s too fraught. And I’m too controversial,” he said.

West said he has no plans yet for what he will do next if he does leave Harvard. He said he would like to return to Princeton or Union Theological Seminary.

West said he has requested a meeting with Harvard President Lawrence Bacow but has not heard back.

He said the administration offered him an endowed chair with a 10-year contract and a pay raise, but he is not interested.

‘If I cannot be put up for tenure, then is clear they don’t think I’m worthy of tenure. And I will go,” West said.

