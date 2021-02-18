Everett woman celebrates 111th birthday

Joseph’s granddaughter, Suzette Dupre, said her grandmother. who lives with her oldest daughter in Everett, is still able to remember all of her family members, despite occasional forgetfulness in other areas of her life.

A small party, with more family members, is planned for Saturday, when they will eat cake to celebrate.

In a normal year, Everett resident Emmatess Joseph would have celebrated her 111th birthday with her large family. But instead on Thursday, her birthday, Joseph spent time with just three of her grandchildren.

Joseph is always in good spirits, despite the challenging circumstances of the past year, Dupre said.

“She’s still happy because some of us can be around her,” she said. “All of us used to gather together, specifically with her on the big holidays... it’s kind of hard [to not be able to].”

Dupre said Joseph raised her four children alone after her husband died at a young age. She worked hard as a farmer and a saleswoman, Dupre said.

“She used to do farming... plants, vegetables, and fruits and she was a saleswoman, she used to sell clothes, material, that’s what she did when she was young,” Dupre said. “She was a very hard-working woman.”

Joseph’s oldest granddaughter, Adeline Jean-Louise, said the family is very close with Joseph, who has 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

“She always makes sure that we all are okay,” Jean-Louise said. “If she’s not heard from one of the kids she asks you, ‘Can you call so-and-so for me?’ She wants to talk to them, and she remembers all of her kids’ birthdays.”

Joseph was 8 during the 1918 flu pandemic which hit when she was growing up in Haiti. Dupre said Joseph doesn’t talk about her experience with that pandemic, instead recounting other memories from her time growing up in Haiti.

“She remembers bad hurricanes in Haiti, those things because she can relate to them.”

Despite being eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of phase two of Massachusetts’s three-phase rollout plan, Joseph declined the shot.

“She refused,” Dupre said, chuckling. “She said ‘I’ve been around for too long, I’m not taking no vaccine.’”

Jean-Louise said Joseph attributes her long life to a simple unwillingness to leave Earth.

“She says, if she knew when she was born she [would] have to leave this world she would not come in.”

Joseph moved to the United States from Haiti in 1997, and became a citizen four years ago, at 107.

She used to go to church every Sunday, an activity that’s been put to the side because of the pandemic.

Dupre said she’s happy to have Joseph still in her life.

“I was thinking about it this morning I said ‘Wow this woman has a good life’... because she still can, you know, she doesn’t have all her mind, but she knows all of us and she understands what’s going on, what’s going around,” she said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.











