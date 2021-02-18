MassDOT plows at ready for oncoming storm

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday it is ready to deploy 3,900 pieces of state and contractor snow-clearing equipment for the storm barreling toward the state.

The equipment includes over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders, the Department of Transportation said in a statement.

“Our snow and ice crews are closely watching the weather forecast and planning upcoming deployments of plows and other equipment in response to this storm,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in the statement.