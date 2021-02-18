MassDOT plows at ready for oncoming storm

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday it is ready to deploy 3,900 pieces of state and contractor snow-clearing equipment for the storm barreling toward the state.
The equipment includes over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders, the Department of Transportation said in a statement.
“Our snow and ice crews are closely watching the weather forecast and planning upcoming deployments of plows and other equipment in response to this storm,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in the statement.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory ahead of the snow storm expected to hit New England beginning Thursday night through Friday. The advisory began at noon on Thursday and will continue to 7 p.m. Friday.
The storm is expected to dump three to seven inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Eastern Massachusetts is expected to see the highest snow accumulations.
Thursday night’s storm is anticipated to be a “long-duration storm,” the Globe reported.
