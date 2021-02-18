Mayor Walsh vowed city will push to get Boston’s most vulnerable residents vaccinated

Walsh said the Boston Housing Authority is working with the city and the state to set up on-site clinics for residents “and elderly or disabled public housing,” with dates to be announced as soon as they’re available.

“We are pleased that moderate and sever asthma are included as a list of conditions” that go toward eligibility at present, Walsh said during a briefing at City Hall. “This was an important decision to ensure that more residents of color who face elevated risks are eligible sooner. And we are pleased, also, that both residents and staff, seniors and disabled housing buildings are eligible for on-site vaccinations.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday that the city is pushing to ensure Boston’s most vulnerable residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine as the troubled statewide rollout continues.

He also remarked on the failure of the state’s Vaxfinder website for booking appointments, which crashed Thursday morning as roughly 1 million people became newly eligible to book slots.

“I know that the state appointment website and call center were down earlier today,” Walsh said. “We stand ready to help in any way we can. And I think, I’m not, I didn’t get the confirmation on it, but I think it was down because of their volume that was going into the system today.”

Walsh said he spoke earlier in the day about vaccines with Governor Charlie Baker.

“We were talking about making sure that we make vaccines ... available for people that need them,” Walsh said. “So we’re going to continue to work very closely with the state on this. The city of Boston, we’re going to continue to advocate on behalf of our residents and increase equity in the process for any residents or community that may face barriers. We’re focusing on access in the Black community, Latino community, Asian community, and also in our immigrant community. We’re also focused on access for elderly residents and those with disabilities.”

The mayor said the city’s doing “targeted outreach” to these various communities through city departments, community health centers, and nonprofits.

“Anyone 65 or older having trouble can call 311 and get connected to the city’s Age Strong Commission,” Walsh said. “So anyone that’s 65 or older, if you’re having problems with any type of getting connected to an appointment, we’re asking you to call the Age Strong Commission here in the city of Boston, 311. There’s no membership requirement. This is why we have the office up.”

Walsh said the state also has a 211 phone line for older adults who can’t access the appointment website.

The mayor said the process will become more streamlined as more doses become available.

“As we continue to get more and more doses, you’ll start to see more and more places where you’ll be able to get vaccinated as we move forward,” Walsh said. “The weather may affect some [vaccine] sites tomorrow. Providers will be working to reschedule any appointments that get canceled. For information about vaccine access in Boston, including a map of sites, please go to boston.gov/covid19vaccine.”

City Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez also addressed the state’s flawed vaccine rollout in remarks to reporters.

“Obviously it’s not ideal that the website crashed today with such demand for folks trying to log on,” Martinez said. “It’s great, obviously, that there’s more people eligible, 65 and older and folks with two or more long-term conditions. So that’s important. But obviously it impacted the website, which is tough and challenging. And we know they’re working on it. You know, we said all along we’re going to work with the state, partner with the state, make sure there’s local access. And we’re going to continue to do that, so Bostonians can get vaccinated and we can get past COVID.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.