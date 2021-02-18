More arrests made following Dorchester park investigation

A November incident at Wainwright Park in Dorchester that resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of six illegal guns sparked an investigation that on Wednesday led to the apprehension of seven additional suspects and the recovery of four more firearms as well as drugs, police said in a statement. The suspects arrested Wednesday, ranging in age from 17 to 26, hail from Dorchester, West Roxbury, Brighton, Norwood, and Randolph and face assorted gun and ammunition charges. One of the suspects, Patrick Bishop, 21, of Chestnut Hill, was also was among those arrested in November. Also arrested Wednesday were Shavea Fyffe, 26, of Randolph; Maliek Palmer-Robinson, 21, of Norwood; Trevon Bell, 24, of Brighton; Dorchester residents Keenan Monroe, 26, and Jaquori Lyons, 22; and a 17-year-old juvenile. The arrests were made with the assistance of State Police and federal marshals, along with Norwood, Quincy, and Randolph police, the statement said.

FRAMINGHAM

Man wanted for N.H. murder arrested

A 38-year-old man wanted for the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man in Manchester, N.H., during the weekend was apprehended in Framingham Wednesday, officials said. Timothy Johnson was arrested at 12:39 p.m. and is expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on Thursday, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement. He is scheduled to be arraigned on local charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglarious instruments, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and being a fugitive from justice from the State of New Hampshire, the statement said. In New Hampshire, he is facing a charge of second-degree murder. He allegedly shot Jean Lascelle at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday outside a homeless shelter, the Globe reported. Lascelle was pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head. Federal marshals and Framingham police helped Manchester police and the New Hampshire attorney general’s office in the investigation and assisted in locating Johnson, the statement said.

PLYMPTON

Abandoned Amazon boxes found near hill

Police Officer John Simon received an unusual call Wednesday morning — dozens of Amazon boxes had been discovered laying “down a hill” on Brook Street. A motorist reported seeing the boxes, Simon said, after which he received a call from dispatch. Simon said he was surprised to see many of the boxes remained untouched while others were opened. Along with a fellow officer, he gathered the 22 to 25 boxes and returned them to the police station. Police reported the lost boxes to Amazon, which had no information in their system regarding the disappearance. “It was brand new information to Amazon,” he said .A representative for Amazon will head to town to conduct their own investigation and inventory the boxes, Simon said. Simon said the opened boxes, contained “regular, random stuff” like toys and household items. Police are unsure how the boxes ended up on Brook Street. Simon said typically when boxes are stolen there is no evidence of the theft, leading him to believe the weather played a part in the loss.

PROVIDENCE.

R.I. Foundation awards record amount of grants

The Rhode Island Foundation awarded a record $87 million in grants in 2020, about 25 percent of which was raised and distributed in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation said Wednesday. The grants went to more than 2,200 nonprofit organizations across the state. The foundation raised more than $68 million last year, the third best fund-raising year in the organization’s 105-year history. The foundation ended 2020 with total assets of $1.2 billion and its total investment return for the year was just over 12 percent. In addition, the foundation in 2020 launched a three-year $8.5 million plan to expand its commitment to promoting racial equity and inclusion. The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest funder of nonprofit organizations in the state. (AP)

ORONO, Maine

University plans athletic facility upgrade

The University of Maine plans to spend $110 million to modernize athletic facilities over the next decade with a new basketball building, three new outdoor artificial turf fields, and two new domed facilities. Also included are major upgrades to the university’s football stadium and Alfond Arena, where its hockey teams play. (AP)







