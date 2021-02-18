Mount Washington officials warn of avalanche dangers following skier’s death earlier this month

Forgays was killed on Feb. 1, a day officials earmarked as having a low danger of avalanche. The Avalanche Center described the conditions as “a mix of snow surfaces ranging from ice to rimed snow to firm wind slabs”.

Ian Forgays was found buried under 13 feet of snow in New Hampshire ’s Ammonoosuc Ravine after a two-day search. Officials now believe Forgays, an experienced skier, is responsible for triggering the small avalanche that led to his death, the Center wrote.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center warned of the dangers of midwinter skiing after a 54-year-old Vermont man caused the avalanche that killed him.

Advertisement

They warned that even low-risk avalanche days pose a risk to solo skiers like Forgays.

“Accurately assessing snow and terrain and avoiding trouble throughout a lifetime of playing in the mountains is a tremendous challenge for anyone, even for the most experienced, like Forgays,” a statement posted to the Avalanche Center website read. “Most of the time, we survive to ski another day. Other times, simple bad luck catches up to us when our margin for error disappears.”

The avalanche that killed Forgays was likely sparked after he hit a “wind slab,” a flat area where snow had piled up. The pocket of snow then carried Forgays into a “bowl-like depression,” the Avalanche Center wrote.

Officials wrote Forgays had taken proper safety precautions prior to his death including wearing an avalanche beacon, which was later used to help locate him.

It took searches over an hour to dig through the snow and find Forgays’ body, according to the Avalanche Center.

“If there are lessons to be learned from this accident, they aren’t new,” the Avalanche Center wrote. “Skiing technical lines, in a thin snowpack above a notorious terrain trap, with no partners, even on a Low danger day, raises the stakes tremendously.”

Advertisement

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.