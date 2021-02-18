Peabody man suspected of two violent attacks in Lynn, police say

A Peabody man arrested last week on a charge of assault with intent to murder after a random attack on a woman in Lynn is a suspect in a second assault that happened minutes later in the same area, a Lynn police spokesman said.
Jeffrey Suazo, 31, was arrested on Feb. 10 for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old female victim with a baseball bat. That night, two attacks occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the area of Market Square, Lt. Michael Kmiec said in an e-mail.
Detectives believe Suazo is also responsible for the second violent attack in the area of 570 Western Ave., Kmiec said.
Advertisement
The female victim is expected to recover. The second assault left a 32-year-old man in critical condition, he said.
“We know that one man witnessed the second assault on Western Avenue and spoke to the victim’s brother at the scene,” Kmiec said. “We are hopeful that the witness or anyone else with information will come forward.”
Officials “can’t confirm what the male was hit with at this point,” Kmiec said in an e-mail.
As police work to figure out if Suazo is connected to both crimes, they are urging witnesses or anyone else with information to contact Lynn police at 781-595-2000.
The Essex district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment Wednesday night. No further information was immediately available.
ATTENTION - PLEASE SHARE: On February 10, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. a male was violently attacked in the area of...Posted by Lynn Police Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.