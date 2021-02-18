Peabody man suspected of two violent attacks in Lynn, police say

A Peabody man arrested last week on a charge of assault with intent to murder after a random attack on a woman in Lynn is a suspect in a second assault that happened minutes later in the same area, a Lynn police spokesman said.

Jeffrey Suazo, 31, was arrested on Feb. 10 for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old female victim with a baseball bat. That night, two attacks occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the area of Market Square, Lt. Michael Kmiec said in an e-mail.

Detectives believe Suazo is also responsible for the second violent attack in the area of 570 Western Ave., Kmiec said.