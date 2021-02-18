R.I. Foundation awards a record amount of grants

The Rhode Island Foundation awarded a record $87 million in grants in 2020, about 25 percent of which was raised and distributed in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation announced.
The grants went to more than 2,200 nonprofit organizations across the state.
The foundation raised more than $68 million last year, the third best fund-raising year in the organization’s 105-year history.
The foundation ended 2020 with total assets of $1.2 billion and its total investment return for the year was just over 12 percent.
In addition, the foundation in 2020 launched a three-year $8.5 million plan to expand its commitment to promoting racial equity and inclusion.
The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest funder of nonprofit organizations in the state.