Snow will begin falling late Thursday

You might have heard this is a long-duration storm. The snow will eventually amount to between 4 and 7 inches, but since that’s falling over such a long time frame, we might end up with less than that on the ground when it’s all over. A little bit could even melt Friday afternoon, especially on treated surfaces.

Snow will try to move north Thursday, but likely won’t start falling in many areas until after dark.

Get ready for more snow, but it won’t create big issues for travel. Although we might see a snow shower during the day today, the bulk of the snow is going to fall later this afternoon and overnight through the wee hours of Saturday morning. In areas north of the Mass Pike the snow might not get going until we get into the mid-evening hours.

This will be an all-snow situation everywhere except on Cape Cod, where there could be some mixing with sleet or freezing rain. The texture of the snow over Southeastern Massachusetts will be heavier and wetter, but it will be lighter, fluffier snow the further inland and north you travel.

Low pressure will bring snow (represented by blue on the map) to much of the area again Friday night. COD Weather

Once the snow begins later this afternoon or during the evening hours, it will continue on and off right through pre-dawn on Saturday. Obviously, with the possibility of snow falling out of the sky for 36 hours we could end up with a lot, but because at times the snow will be so light — if not even stopping — it’s just not going to end up as a big storm.

Expected snowfall totals from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Dave Epstein

You might think of the snow as coming in three different blocks: one overnight tonight, another one during the day tomorrow, and another one Friday night. Most of us will see generally 1 to perhaps 3 inches in each of those blocks. This will give us about 4 to 7 inches in total.

North and west of Route 495 there will be even less snow because the storm is riding to the south, so it’s further away from the moisture source.

Other than a couple of flurries Saturday morning, look for skies to become partly sunny with temperatures a little bit above freezing for some melting.

Temperatures will rise above freezing on Saturday. NOAA

Sunday looks like a nice, dry, and sunny winter day. It will be a great day to go skiing if that’s something you’re up for. Temperatures will still be cold and actually somewhat below average. There will be milder air arriving later next week and we should actually begin to see some more noticeable melting, especially in those areas that face south.